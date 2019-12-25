Australian skipper Tim Paine aims for the final of the 2021 Test Championship

Loading...

Tim Paine says his Australian team is focused on the new test world championship, suggesting that he wants to remain captain at least until mid-term until 2021.

The International Cricket Council has two ranking systems in cricket testing, one being the "old-school" ranking where the best team is presented with a mass, the other the ranking in the new championship Test that started during this year's Ashes tour.

Australia ranks second in the Test Championship behind India, but New Zealand is second on the old version, Australia fifth but with the opportunity to climb to second place if it claims a 2-0 or 3-0 victory over the Black Caps.

Paine, 35, revealed that he and national selectors Trevor Hohns and Justin Langer had outlined their plans for the coming year, including the Bangladesh test tour in June and the test forcibly at home next summer against India. Next comes a trial tour in South Africa. The big carrot of a possible test championship final at Lord's in 2021, almost certainly against India, does not wait long after.