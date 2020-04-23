Australian singer Sshh on recording in a solar powered music studio

In honor of the Rolling Stone Climate Crisis issue, we asked the artists to send messages on what they, their governments and ordinary people can do to address the threat of climate change. From England to Jamaica to the United States, we hear artists and activists from around the world talking about what we can do locally, globally and everything in between.

Australian artist and singer Sharna “Sshh” Liguz spends a lot of time in the studio. She released a new song and a new group with her partner Zak Starkey called Sshh the Band. (The two have also recently created two new record companies with BMG: Trojan Jamaica and Trojan Brazil.) And now, she may feel a little more environmentally proactive each time she recodes new music.

“We had solar panels installed in the UK studio. We are now a completely carbon neutral studio, ”says Sshh. “The amount of music we have been able to produce using solar panels is impressive.”

But Sshh also argues that individual actions are not enough when it comes to climate change. “The governments of the world must pull the finger and work together and find a solution. Because we are a world; we are a race; we are the human race. And we have a chance, but we have to fight. It’s now.”