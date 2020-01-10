Australian Road Cycling Championships | Driver has suspected collarbone after major fall

Loading...

“I was pretty sure I had it,” said Hosking. “I didn’t feel any pressure because I came in as a single rider. Whatever I got was great. But I really wanted to win the jersey this year because I’m in the US. You have a lot.” I really wanted to take the green and gold and make it stand out there. I am very proud that I can do it now. “

Meanwhile, Australian track stars Sam Welsford and Kelland O’Brien showed their versatility on the road by defying the treacherous conditions to win the men’s Australian championship titles.

17 drivers dropped out of the elite men’s race before the start on Friday, as persistent rain made life difficult for the participants. The Western Australian driver Welsford came over the top of his favorite before the race, Kaden Groves, and got the green and gold jersey of the elite men. Nick White from Ballarat finished third.

Welsford came through the uphill final sprint after completing a difficult final turn near the front of a peloton on slippery ground. O’Brien won the national title for men under 23 from Conor Leahy and Matthew Rice.

The fall that left Symons out of the U19 women’s competition resulted in minor injuries to several other competitors.

The race was neutralized and restarted about 20 minutes later with seven laps remaining after the sponsor signage was removed from the fence.

Dubbo’s Hayley Fuller finally won the green and gold jersey. In her first year of racing with the under-19s, she said she had never been involved in an accident of this magnitude and described it as a scary experience.

“I attacked about half and there were five of us at the top,” said Fuller on Friday. “When we came around the corner, a gust of wind hit the barriers and two girls came through. It hit me and the other two girls went over the fence. I saw it coming and there was nothing you could really do about it.”

It was still raining when it restarted, but the wind had dropped so much that the officers were convinced that it was safe to continue.

“At the start line, they said there were only two girls who made it through the barriers,” said Fuller. “And that made me a little nervous that I wouldn’t be able to get back up there, but we talked to the commissioners and everything went well.”

