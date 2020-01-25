Australian Richie Porte finds a new perspective

“Last year he didn’t win as he should during the season, but he started off sick and took a long time to recover,” said Trek Anders Segafredo’s sports director Kim Andersen.

“He finished eleventh on the tour and you had to see it that way. It was the first time in three or four years that he finished a Grand Tour. So it was always difficult, but we hoped for more.”

Porte brought the jersey of the ocher leader down under with a solo victory on the queen stage on Thursday in Paracombe. But he now has a fight in his hands to get it back from defending champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), who is two seconds ahead of the overall standings on stage five after receiving time bonuses.

Portes deep tan indicates a solid pre-season and his weight for January is not too light, but exactly a year ago when he is aiming for the Tour de France and the Olympic Games again.

The 34-year-old is more familiar with the team in his second season at Trek-Segafredo, who also has a better idea of ​​how to adapt and work for him.

“His strength is climbing. He always tells people how he wants to do it. Maybe that’s his weakness because sometimes he can be a bit tough in his words,” says teammate Koen de Kort.

“But I think that’s just the way it is and it is in the race, we all know what it’s like, we shouted at all of our teammates beforehand and at least he knows what he wants and we will sort it out for him.

Richie Porte on the podium after winning stage three of the Tour Down Under.Credit:AAP

“The race is the race, after that we are good buddies and he always thanks you several times after the stage so that you know what you are doing is appreciated and that is really important.

“Every leader wants to be looked after differently and Richie wants to be as far ahead as possible and always in a safe position. We got used to it a little bit, but I think we really did it during the tour de France (last year)” , adds de Kort.

“We worked very well together there and we are definitely taking it with us.”

Porte has an intense focus and prefers to be alone in races where drivers usually have accommodation in two shared apartments, but is not a loner.

“He is very special when he wants to go to sleep and wake up. He doesn’t want to bother anyone, like when he says, ‘Can you please turn off the lights? I want to sleep now.’ It’s a little easier when you are alone. But he wants people around at any other time of day, “says de Kort.

Porte’s continued success in Down Under, where he has been runner-up since winning an overall victory in 2017, is often diminished in the context of larger Grand Tour ambitions, which despite his efforts, he has not yet achieved.

Rohan Dennis (Ineos) highlighted the sacrifices made by Grand Tour competitors down under earlier this week when he said he had given up on these goals because he wasn’t up to the mental and physical demands – dangerous diets, limited social life , Fear of performance, performance, media, public criticism.

If there is an Australian on the racetrack who really understands this, it is Porte.

“Rohan is a master at being brutally honest, and that’s true. It’s stressful to always be 100 percent involved, 100 percent, and thinking about everything you do,” he says.

“You are tired of having a tub of yogurt, two tubs of yogurt, and when your head really breaks, it makes you laugh at how busy you are with the diet. It is not possible to do this all year round . “

Richie Porte brings a new perspective to racing this year.Credit:AAP

Porte, in his eleventh season Pro and fifth as the absolute WorldTour team leader, has a more pragmatic look at aspects of the game that have previously made him overrun.

“As long as you can limit it to a few days. That’s what you get into. That’s why the teams pay you the money they do,” he continues.

“If you are my age, I will be 35 later this month, you know that you are in the twilight of your career and if you look at it, in a few years when you are retired, you are I’m probably going to miss some things. But it’s not the easiest lifestyle. “

Porte was so good at helping Chris Froome win the Tour de France during a four-year tenure at Sky (now Ineos) that he left the yellow jersey at the end of the 2015 season. On his first try with BMC in 2016, his former teammates, the defending champions, said the race was a defeat for Porte. It was recognition and a game of ideas at the same time.

Porte finished fifth this year. But since it was a fight on the street, against illnesses, injuries, misfortunes and in the spotlight. Questions about Porte’s ability to win the tour have become more acute and have become cynical. First, does he have the half-breed mentality needed to take Froome? Then it was when will he win? Then will he win?

Fatherhood and family gave Porte a new perspective on life and broke the bubble in which the industry operates.

“I think it’s when you have a lot more respect for your wife, when you spend so much time away from everyone, from the family, like you do, it’s a little trickier now,” he says

“I covered the miles in Tassie and it was pretty easy. Our baby is now a toddler, so it’s nice to go to the swimming pool with him and do a few laps yourself. You know, life is good. Once. ” you have a baby who changes perspective and I don’t think that’s that bad. Cycling is not the be-all and end-all in life. “

Portes horizon now extends to life after cycling and you might be wondering if he still wants to win the tour. At least in South Australia, it wasn’t so much part of its slang.

“The motivation is definitely the same, I’m still training as hard as ever. Probably it’s more time management now. You can’t come home and just hang around,” he says.

“Everyone would like to win the tour, whether it is possible or not … I think there are so many strong teams with Ineos, the team he can send there, and not just with them, Jumbo-Visma. But I would like to.” Going on tour and still performing well is probably the more realistic goal.

“It’s still a privilege to ride my bike every day.”

Ineos and Jumbo-Visma will each send three good leaders to the tour this season, while Trek-Segafredo in Porte and Bauke Mollema will be selected.

“I still have a lot of trust in him,” says de Kort about Porte. “The last winner of the Australian Tour de France won it at a respectable age, so who knows.”

