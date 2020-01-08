Australian Prime Minister's leadership criticized during natural fire crisis paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The Morrison blunders started early in the disaster, which so far has killed at least 26 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. He was criticized for having taken a family vacation to Hawaii last month, while his hometown of Sydney was choking on smoke flowing from distant burnt eucalyptus forests.

His absence fueled criticism that his conservative government ignored the effects of climate change at the end of a record hot and dry year in Australia. Weeks earlier, at a United Nations climate conference in Madrid, Australia was accused of operating an accounting loophole to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets and thwart an international agreement on carbon markets.

The vacation in Hawaii also made Morrison look fleeing from the smoke and flames that thousands of ordinary Australians bravely rushed to as firefighters. Those volunteers are high-profile Sydney fire truck driver Tony Abbott, a former prime minister who helped drive Morrison off as a power broker in their liberal party in 2015.

Protesters, outraged by Morrison’s absence during the crisis and his lack of climate change, surrounded his home in Sydney. Memes scoff at the premier flooded social media. A local retailer began to sell Morrison-faced Hawaiian shirts, with proceeds going to fire fighting.

Under siege, Morrison announced that he would break off his vacation to lead the government after two volunteer firefighters died to protect their neighbors’ homes. But the damage was done.

Jackson compared the Hawaii fiasco to Bush’s decision to continue his vacation after Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans in 2005. The reputation of the former American president was injured by his failure to respond faster.

“At least Bush was in the country, albeit looking out the window,” Jackson said, referring to a lasting image of the president investigating the damage in New Orleans far below Air Force One.

“Abroad didn’t help,” Morrison added.

Back from Hawaii, criticism of Morrison’s clumsy leadership continued.

He could be seen on video and offered the hand of an unwilling woman in Cobargo, the nearly destroyed congregation in New South Wales. When she did not grab his hand, he used his left hand to pull her right hand forward and shook it with his right hand, leaving many Australians with the impression that the only thing he cared about was a photo opportunity.

“You get no votes here!”, A local resident shouted later. “You are finished!”

Morrison wiped out abuse by the locals who complained about a lack of government support, claiming that the insults were not intended as personal attacks.

“I don’t record it personally,” Morrison later told reporters. “I just see it as a feeling of frustration and pain and loss and anger about what the cruelty of these natural disasters is.”

Critics state that he should take a part of the feedback to heart.

His liberal party then responded to complaints of inactivity by publishing a 50-second ad on social media highlighting government contributions to fire-fighting equipment and financing, while Morrison inspected the communities devastated by fire. But the advertisement was initially linked to the party website that prominently invited political donations. The link was removed after public outrage that the party would exploit the disaster financially.

Criticism of Morrison is not limited to Australia; international celebrities have also insulted him.

“Pity the poor # Australians, their land on fire and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying:” This is not the time to talk about climate change. We have to grow our economy. “What an idiot,” tweeted entertainer Bette Midler. “What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country?”

Morrison accepts that man-made climate change has aggravated Australia’s fire risk by extending the forest fire seasons, raising average temperatures and drying the landscape.

But during an interview on British television earlier this week, junior legislator Craig Kelly ruled out any connection between forest fires and climate change, instead blaming the fires for drought and a lack of controlled combustion to reduce the amount of fuel in rural areas Reduce. Back in Australia, Kelly’s comments led to even more anger, and Jackson said they gave the impression that the government is not listening to the prime minister.

The potential political consequences for Morrison are serious. None of his four direct predecessors, including Abbott, succeeded in fulfilling a full term of office, either elected out of office or replaced by his own parties in response to poor opinion polls.

Morrison promised before his government was re-elected by a small majority in May as prime minister for the full three-year term. And his party tightened the rules after voters expressed frustration that leaders were elected internally rather than in elections. But although the government has promised stable leadership, it could easily ease party rules to oust Morrison if he became a political liability.

Jackson said that even if Morrison survived as a leader, he was confronted with hostility over his recent performance by non-aligned legislators in the Senate, where the government does not have the majority of the seats needed to pass legislation.

Andrew Hughes, an Australian National University marketing and political expert, said Morrison regained some lost political ground on Monday by spending an additional 2 billion Australian dollars ($ 1.4 billion) on fire recovery efforts.

“He is definitely damaged. Whether he is permanently damaged to the extent that it can really harm the party and his brand in the future – he can rebuild and he can repair the damage to his brand,” Hughes said. “It is possible. But he will have to shift that story from how he was during these fires, when he seemed to be absent or not involved or not sufficiently connected or not sufficiently over the issues and not showing enough leadership.”

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press