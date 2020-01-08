Australian Prime Minister's leadership criticized during forest fire crisis

Loading...

CANBERRA, Australia – As his country burned, the Australian Prime Minister was cursed and mocked outside a city, called an “idiot”, an “idiot” and worse, and confused at home and abroad for his response dismissive of climate change.

The deadly fires in Australia have proven to be not only a crisis for the country, but a crisis for the Prime Minister of the country – a crisis so severe that some have questioned whether its leaders could survive it.

The outpouring of frustration and rage on the part of many Australians over Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s lethargic reaction has been compared to the furious reaction of the Americans to President George W. Bush over his awkward response to Hurricane Katrina. But it remains to be seen whether Morrison’s missteps endanger him from being ousted from power in Australia’s notoriously volatile government.

“I think it has had a lasting impact on his credibility as a leader who will pursue him in the future,” said University of Sydney political scientist Stewart Jackson. “The question is going to be: Can Morrison get over it?”

Morrison’s blunders began at the start of the disaster, which has so far killed at least 26 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. He was criticized for secretly taking a family vacation to Hawaii last month while his hometown of Sydney was stifling smoke from distant cremated eucalyptus forests.

His absence has fueled criticism that his Conservative government ignored the impacts of climate change at the end of a record hot, dry year in Australia. A few weeks earlier, Australia was accused at a United Nations climate conference in Madrid of exploiting an accounting loophole to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction objectives and of having foiled an agreement international on carbon markets.

In this archive photo from December 8, 2019, a firefighter controls a backburn near Mangrove Mountain, north of Sydney, Australia. US officials said Tuesday, January 7, 2020 that they plan to send at least 100 more firefighters to Australia to join 159 already there, who have fought fires that have killed several people and destroyed thousands of homes. Rick Rycroft, photo from Associated Press file

The Hawaiian vacation also created the appearance of Morrison fleeing the smoke and flames to which thousands of ordinary Australians courageously rushed, who bravely signed up as firefighters. These volunteers include Sydney fire truck driver Tony Abbott, a former Prime Minister that Morrison as their Liberal Party’s electricity broker helped oust in 2015.

Protesters, outraged by Morrison’s absence during the crisis and his inaction on climate change, surrounded his house in Sydney. Prime Minister’s mocking memes flooded social media. A local retailer has started selling Hawaiian shirts with Morrison’s face, the proceeds from the sale going towards firefighting efforts.

Under siege, Morrison announced that he had cut his vacation to head the government after the deaths of two volunteer firefighters protecting the homes of their neighbors. But the damage has been done.

Jackson compared the Hawaii fiasco to Bush’s decision to continue his vacation after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005. The reputation of the former President was hurt by his inability to respond faster .

“Bush was at least in the country, even though he was flying out of the window,” said Jackson, referring to a lasting image of the president monitoring the damage to New Orleans far below Air Force One.

“Being abroad didn’t help,” added Morrison.

Back from Hawaii, criticism of Morrison’s awkward leadership continued.

He was seen on a video offering to shake the hand of a reluctant woman in the all but destroyed township of Cobargo, New South Wales. When she did not take his hand, he used his left hand to pull his right hand forward and squeezed it with his right, leaving many Australians with the impression that all that mattered to him was a session of Pictures.

“You won’t get a vote here!” A resident called out to him later. “You are outside!”

Morrison dismissed abuse by residents who complained of lack of government support, arguing that the insults were not intended as personal attacks.

“I don’t take it personally,” Morrison told reporters later. “I just see it as a feeling of frustration, pain and loss and anger that reigns over the ferocity of these natural disasters.”

Critics argue that he should take certain comments to heart.

His Liberal Party subsequently responded to complaints of inaction by posting a 50-second social media ad that highlighted government contributions to firefighting and funding while showing Morrison inspecting communities ravaged by fire. But the announcement was initially linked to the party’s website, which proactively invited political donations. The link was removed after public outrage that the party would exploit the disaster financially.

Morrison’s criticism is not limited to Australia; international celebrities have also insulted him.

“Too bad the poor #Australians, their country in flames and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying:” Now is not the time to talk about climate change. We have to grow our economy. “What an idiot,” tweeted artist Bette Midler. “What is the use of an economy in an uninhabitable country?”

Morrison recognizes that man-made climate change has increased the risk of fire in Australia by extending forest fire seasons, increasing average temperatures, and drying up the landscape.

But in a British TV interview earlier this week, government junior lawmaker Craig Kelly ruled out any link between forest fires and climate change, blaming the fires for drought and a lack of controlled burning. to reduce the amount of fuel in the countryside. Back in Australia, Kelly’s comments aroused even more anger and Jackson said they gave the impression that the government was not listening to the Prime Minister.

The potential political ramifications for Morrison are serious. None of its four immediate predecessors, including Abbott, managed to complete a full term, either being elected without power or being replaced by their own party in response to a poor opinion poll.

Morrison promised before his government was re-elected with a small majority in May to occupy the post of Prime Minister for a three-year term. And his party tightened its rules after voters expressed frustration that leaders were chosen internally rather than in elections. But while the government has promised stable leadership, it could easily loosen party rules again to oust Morrison if he became a political responsibility.

Jackson said that even if Morrison survives as a leader, he faces hostility from his recent performance as non-aligned legislators in the Senate, where the government does not hold the majority of seats necessary to pass a law.

Andrew Hughes, an Australian National University expert in marketing and politics, said that Morrison had regained political ground on Monday by committing an additional 2 billion Australian dollars ($ 1.4 billion) to the fight against ‘fire.

“It was damaged for sure. If it was permanently damaged to the point that it could actually hurt the party and its brand in the future – it can rebuild and repair the damage to its brand,” said Hughes. “It is possible. But he will have to move this narrative away from what it was during these fires, when he seemed to be absent or not engaged or not sufficiently connected or not sufficiently on the problems and not showing enough leadership. “