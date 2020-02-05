Australian Prime Minister announces rescheduling of the cabinet

CANBERRA, Australia – The Prime Minister of Australia announced changes to his cabinet on Thursday after two ministers resigned this week following political unrest.

The new line-up of ministers was agreed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, leader of the minor coalition party, the Nationals. McCormack survived Tuesday an attempt by opponents within his own party to overthrow him.

A reshuffle was forced when Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie resigned from the Cabinet on Sunday for violating ministerial rules by not declaring she was a member of an arms association to which she gave a government grant of 36,000 Australian dollars ($ 24,100).

Most commentators agree that the real reason why she had to go was public outrage at her former role as sports minister when she awarded grants to sports clubs, apparently based on whether they were in voters, the government gave priority to win in the 2019 elections instead of the merits of club funding applications.

An audit of the report released last month revealed to what extent McKenzie invalidated bureaucrats’ recommendations in distributing AU $ 100 million ($ 680 million) in grants and led to continued demands for her dismissal.

Veteran minister Darren Chester was dumped from Cabinet in 2017 to make room for 2017 in McKenzie. He was promoted to Cabinet on Thursday after supporting McCormack in Tuesday’s leadership challenge.

Junior Nationals legislator Keith Pitt was also promoted to cabinet.

Nationals legislator Matt Canavan remained without a ministry. He stopped Monday as a resource minister to support fellow Barnaby Joyce to replace McCormack in the Tuesday leadership vote of national legislators.

The internal insurrection within the party followed months of grumbling that McCormack did not deliver enough for the national grassroots, many of whom suffer from the effects of drought and forest fires.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press