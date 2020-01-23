Australian outsider Bolt is not very upset

Popyrin looked relaxed throughout the game, his brittle athletics, his good play and his calm temperament drove him to victory in straight sets.

Medvedev, number 4, who John McEnroe ranked as the most likely opponent of next-generation Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, defeated Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7: 5, 6: 1, 6: 3.

“Yes, I played it at Wimbledon last year and it was a very difficult and exhausting game,” said Medvedev about Popyrin. “Very close. I managed to win, but at the last Australian Open we saw him play in Grand Slams in front of a home crowd.”

“So if he will be, it won’t be easy.”

The winner of the duel will meet either John Isner, Stan Wawrinka or Andreas Seppi in the fourth round.

In the meantime, Thiem’s ​​class prevailed against Bolt 6: 2, 5: 7, 6: 7 (5), 6: 1, 6: 2, but only after number 140 in the world had won the third set. At that point you would have been a brave man who would have doubted the Australian.

Bolt played brilliant tennis to force Thiem to distance, but he was plagued by unrestrained mistakes in the fourth and fifth sets, giving the world’s No. 5 far too many breakpoint opportunities.

The performance will still be remembered as one of the best in Bolt’s career as the Adelaide product faced a top 10 player for the second time in his career.

He lost this first clash – against German Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Australian Open last year – in two sets, and the first set of this competition indicated that it would be the same.

Thiem broke Bolt’s serve twice. The Australian could only conjure up an opportunity for an interruption that he could not implement.

But Bolt turned the match upside down in the second set.

He used two of his three break point options and adjusted the match to one set.

The third set was decided by a tie-breaker in which Bolt played some of his best tennis games.

He put pressure on Thiem’s ​​one-handed backhand, thought of serves and showed gentle hands on the net as he hurried forward.

Thiem’s ​​team, who left two sets of one behind, looked worried.

The Austrian had his heads in his hands and also shouted a few times in frustration in the tie-breaker.

But the number 5 in the world reformed and when the fourth set started, he put it on.

He struck the first blow in the fourth set as he expanded Bolt to a 3-1 win. After a pleasant stop, Thiem broke Bolt again.

The Austrian had forced a decisive sentence three minutes later.

The fourth sentence reflected the first. Could Bolt find the form that the second and third claimed?

He was 0: 30 behind in the first game of the set, but found again that a clutch is used first to start the decision maker on the right foot.

Uncommon mistakes plagued Bolt as he tried to put pressure on Thiem’s ​​serve.

They plagued Bolt when he tried to fend off Thiem in the last sentence.

He finally granted a few breaks that signaled the end of his Australian Open campaign.

The second and third sentences were best of career at Bolt.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t turn the best sets of his career into the best win of his career.

Alexander Zverev, who was placed 7th, made it through the game in the second round with minimal excitement, defeating Bulgarian Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 7-5.

Zverev will compete against Tennys Sandgren in the next round after American Matteo Berrettini, # 8, sat on Wednesday.

31-year-old Latvian Ernests Gulbis, former world leader and French Open semi-finalist, also won in two sets.

He defeated the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 7: 5, 6: 3, 6: 2 and meets Ivo Karlovic or Gael Monfils in the third round.

