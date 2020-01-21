AUSTRALIAN OPEN viewers remained stunned after players seemed to disappear before their eyes.

In strange-terrifying scenes, tennis stars seemed to disappear live on TV on the outdoor courts of this year’s first Grand Slam.

1

Players appeared to disappear in the air during the Australian Open on Tuesday

We have replaced lenses all day – and at the same time ensure continuous coverage of the games – and will repair them all as quickly as possible.

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

In one incident, Hubert Hurkacz saw No31 walk across the field and suddenly disappear during his exciting comeback five-setter against Dennis Novak.

The mysterious scenes let fans rub their eyes and furiously look for answers on social media.

But it is nothing as dark as Thanos clicks with his fingers, but more just an optical illusion caused by condensation on the lenses of the TV camera.

Tournament organizers were quickly urged that magic played no role – with a more logical (boring) reason for the mysterious disappearing act.

The Australian Open account tweeted: “After 43 mm of rain yesterday, condensation appeared on some of the camera lenses that feed our match streams on the field.

“This appeared on different cameras at different times as the conditions became warmer.

“We have replaced lenses all day – and at the same time ensure continuous coverage of the games – and will repair them all as quickly as possible.”

Frustrating for officials, the condensation bead appeared on the center of the main camera that is used to broadcast matches around the world.

In an attempt to tackle the problem, they were forced to switch to a much lower camera angle – but fans left perplexed.

A viewer wrote: “What is wrong with the cameras on all outer courts?

“It looks like every lens has a spot in the same place.”

