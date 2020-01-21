Australian Open: The Australian fighters enjoy their moment in the sun

When James Duckworth sat down at the window table in Melbourne Park’s impressive player pod with a generous helping of lettuce and freshly cooked chook before the rain set in, Team Federer and a Williams or two were nearby.

This is the top end of tennis where the names are big, the facilities are great, the prize pool is so big that the minimum check for a main draw is $ 90,000 and a fleet of free cars players to and from five-star Hotels promoted.

Duckworth has been a veteran of seven previous Australian Open single campaigns, including winning a debut round in 2012.

In between, however, there was experience at the lower levels of sport with encounters with less courteous poultry than the man who is known as “ducks” prefers to see on his plate.

After five surgeries from 2017, digging into his rain box office while tennis income was completely dry, Duckworth is now back in the top 100 conservation area.

James Duckworth faced Rafael Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open last year. Photo: AAP

This gives him the direct entry into Grand Slam and in particular an appointment with the Slovenian World No. 55, Aljaz Bedene, in the first round of this tournament.

If the weather permits, it will take place on Tuesday, his 28th birthday.

In mid-2018, Duckworth came straight from the privileged environment of the center court at Roland Garros to a modest futures event in Antalya, Turkey. His entry was facilitated by a protected leaderboard when he was 1072.

There are no linesmen, ball kids or new practice balls. only a loud crowd of screeching wild chickens and roosters circled the yard.

“Yes, it’s much nicer to be at Grand Slams than at Futures, where I was a few years ago,” says Duckworth, smiling when he is reminded of the memory.

“As you can see, the food here is a little bit better and the whole setup, especially here at the Australian Open, is incredible. It gets better every year. ‘

As Melbourne Park continued to improve with the help of hundreds of millions of government officials, Duckworth’s trajectory was bumpier.

Indeed, the son of the Sydney-born surgeon spent much more time in the operating room than he wanted, even with the medical discounts he had given due to family relationships.

Still, 2019 ended with two Challenger titles, the last in India, and it’s thanks to Pune that number 94 will return to the world once its open ends.

He hopes this won’t be for a few rounds yet, but his bank account will still get a nice boost.

Duckworth works here with a coach from the National Academy (Brisbane) of former Davis Cup star Wayne Arthurs, but travel and other costs are high and every little bit helps.

“My year was still up and down, but I managed to finish reasonably well,” said Duckworth, who peaked at number 82 in 2015.

There are still a few things I want to improve on my game. I think there is still some improvement, but it is nice to start with the main draw here and I hope that I can continue to build.

“Difficult first round. Played (Bedene) a few times. Good serve, good forehand, but I’m looking forward to playing in front of my home crowd again.

“It’s my favorite time of the year. The support from the audience is great. The whole country is behind all Aussies and you get a lot of great songs and cheers and stuff. It’s really, really cool, especially when you’re Australian. “

If not entirely Federeresque, Duckworth’s is still a healthy retinue. His brother, sister, and girlfriend are considered players, but family friends in the overflow category require tickets.

His father is there too.

“Yes. Unfortunately it is a tough performance,” smiled the asked man.

While Nick Kyrgios and absent Alex de Minaur are the current headliners of Australian men’s tennis, Duckworth and John Millman are high-ranking members of the following group.

These include the first day’s losers, Andrew Harris (wildcard) and Max Purcell (qualifying), with big improvement Chris O’Connell, Alex Bolt and fast-growing Alexei Popyrin among those in Duckworth’s top half of the draw.

Australian Andrew Harris had a bad day against Italian Matteo Berrettini. Photo: AAP

“It’s always nice to travel with other Aussies,” said Duckworth.

“We are all pretty good buddies and are moving forward as a group. Hopefully we can continue to push near and close to these top 100.”

Unfortunately for Harris, the son of the world’s former number 23 and Australian Open quarter-finalist Anne Minter, his debut in the main draw ended in a 6-3 loss to Matteo Berrettini in the Open Arena’s second largest spot, Melbourne Arena.

Opportunity: Huge. Hours learned. Prize money: Very helpful, which Harris will reinvest in through the stronger presence of its private coach Jarryd Maher, who only participated in three tournaments in 2019.

“You are training your whole life for a moment like this and an experience like this,” said Harris, the 2012 Wimbledon Junior Double Champion, at the age of 25 and ranked 162nd.

“It was really cool that I could have all my family and friends and a lot of people who are important to me, who could come out and watch.

“I had a whole bunch of experiences like ‘Ducks’ on the Challenger Tour – where you play in some horrible places and literally only one person is watching. This is what makes this experience much more rewarding when you know that you’ve done the hard work.

“From now on, I just want to reach the top 100 and get involved in my own ranking.”