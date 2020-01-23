Australian Open should change the date very carefully

These massive figures are commercial gold for the Australian Open, increasing their global audience and creating new and larger sponsorship opportunities. These figures underscore the fact that China and Asia in a wider sense will be an integral part of the future growth of the Australian Open.

In truth, the Australian Open is already firmly connected to Asia. Asia currently represents around 40 percent of the Australian Open’s global television audience. In China alone, the number of fans watching the Open has increased by more than 30 percent in the past two years. Given the huge number of viewers supported by Australia’s friendly time zone, the show’s broadcast delivers a contract with its Asian partners for up to $ 80 million a year.

Added to this are the lucrative sponsorship agreements with the Korean automobile company Kia (allegedly valued at around $ 85 million), the Chinese distillery Luzhou Laojiao and the Chinese water company Ganten. According to Tennis Australia, all of this is part of their strategy to secure the future or our Grand Slam.

But make no mistake, Asia and especially China would love their own Grand Slam. The Chinese already have a number of high profile ATP and WTA tour events like the Shanghai Masters and the WTA finals. In 2014, China was the first country outside the United States to host ATP Tour 250, 500 and Masters 1000 events.

Why doesn’t tennis want one of its biggest events in the economy, which is rapidly becoming the largest sports industry in the world, with an estimated 330 million tennis fans and 15 million players?

Already in 2013, director of the China Open tournament, Alfred Zhang, told China Daily: “It could be an unrealistic goal in the near future, but it should be the direction we should go. It is the motivation that drives us forward. “

If the ITF were to start over today, put its schedule together, and host grand slam events based on commercial power and profitable markets, China could be the first place to go. Australia couldn’t be so happy.

Asia’s hunger for popular sports and mega sports events is undeniable: the continent has hosted the Olympic Winter Games (South Korea), the Basketball FIBA ​​World Cup (China) and the Rugby World Cup (Japan) and the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on the continent.

For this reason, any suggestion to change the date of the Australian Open to a different season should be taken with caution. The tournament as it is is one of the best in the world, fueled by an overwhelming public atmosphere, which is reflected in record masses. This has spark television deals, sponsorship deals and most importantly, the overwhelming support of the players.

Melbourne will host the Australian Open until 2036, and by then the tennis landscape could be very different from what it is today. Until then, for example, China could have its own Grand Slam event, or they could lure more ATP and WTA tour events for their fans.

The future of the Australian Open is secured until at least 2036

However, one thing is certain: China will continue to grow as a sporting powerhouse and will be an integral part of the commercial puzzle of the Australian Open. And at least they’ll keep Tennis Australia on their toes because any drastic missteps or mistakes could make the cost of Grand Slams tickets almost prohibitive for most Australian tennis fans. Until then, a seat in round 1 on the center court can cost up to $ 300 plus a return flight to Shanghai.

Sam Duncan is a lecturer in sports media and marketing.

