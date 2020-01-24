Australian Open: Shocks continue as teenage Gauff eliminates Osaka

Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American who upset the reigning Australian champion Naomi Osaka on Friday evening, says she can’t watch her next opponent’s games because she’s sleeping.

World No. 4 Osaka fell 6: 3: 6: 4 to Gauff in just one hour and seven minutes when the Japanese star was disappointed by 29 casual mistakes.

“Honestly, what is my life like? Oh my god, ”a stunned Gauff said to Channel Nine after the match.

Like last year – two years ago I lost the first round in my youth. Now I’m here. That’s crazy.”

Gauff said she needed a selfie with Rod Laver after winning the course in his honor and admitted that she was nervous about the tennis stars.

“I walked past him a few times in the hallways that I never had

I really said “hello” because I’m a little nervous. If he sees that, tell him that we can arrange a meeting sometime. I need a selfie for Instagram. “

And she wouldn’t stay seated to watch her future opponent’s games since she’s still studying while attending the Grand Slam event.

“I want to go to sleep tonight … my teachers give me some time because they allow me to submit some of the orders too late under the circumstances.

“I’m sleeping. You’re playing so late.”

On a day when Serena Williams left the open after a 6-4: 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 loss to Wang Qiang, the leading male Novak Djokovic made no mistakes.

The Serb met Diego Schwartzman on Friday afternoon for a clinical win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Number 2 was successful in the third round with a 6: 3: 6: 2: 6: 2 victory against the Japanese in just one hour and 25 minutes.

It is the 13th time the Serb has made it to the last 16 in Melbourne Park while chasing a record-breaking eighth crown.

Djokovic himself was amazed that in the first two sentences he gave only one point on the serve.

Novak Djokovic made short work of Yoshihito Nishioka. Photo: AAP

“If it happened (before), it didn’t happen too often,” he said. “Definitely one of the best games I’ve had lately.”

Schwartzman, the fourteenth, will pose a completely different challenge for left-handed Nishioka, as Djokovic will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals.

“He is one of the fastest players on the tour,” said Djokovic of the Argentine. “Of course for right-handed people, so I have to adjust to a different tactic than today.

The match against Schwartzman will also be the 50th of a 16-time Grand Slam winner in the fourth round in a major.

He also told the media about his “plant-based” diet, which he blames for his good shape.

Local favorite Ashleigh Barty has warned her rivals to bring her A-Game if they want to prevent her from breaking the country’s 42-year-old drought.

When the seven-time winner Williams failed, Barty showed her most impressive performance of the summer and went into the fourth round with a steel 6: 3: 6: 2 victory against the most successful youngster Elena Rybakina.

“I felt like I had to be on. Many of the games were long and difficult and I’m happy to have them behind me, ”said Barty.

The world’s number 1 then declared that it was just warming up for business week at Melbourne Park.

I know if a player is going to beat me he has to play a very high quality game over a long period of time. “

Barty next plays Alison Riske, the 18th seed American who beat the Wimbledon French Open champion last year.

Czech seventh Petra Kvitova remains Barty’s planned final hurdle after storming the second week without dropping a sentence.

While there will be no Williams in the semifinals, Barty is only concerned about their next game on Sunday after Riske eliminated Australian goalkeeper Julia Goerges with a 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 comeback win over the German.

Riske had one of the surprises of 2019 when she recovered from an assignment at the All England Club last July to capture Barty’s 15-game winning streak in Europe, which led her to number 1 in the world for the first time.

“Of course, once you’ve played someone, you can fall back on some of those experiences,” said Barty.

“But yes, absolutely nothing changes. I’m still here, everything is fine. “

