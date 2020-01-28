Australian Open: Roger Federer ends breathtaking comeback against Sandgren

Do not count a 23-time Grand Slam champion, no matter how mortal he appears.

There was an early normality, an injury break, a tantrum in the middle of the game, allegations of ballkids sabotage and a bushel of match balls, but somehow Roger Federer survived a big quarter-final emergency when he defeated the American Tennys Sandgren in five sets.

After three hours and minutes of drama with a high octane rating, Federer emerged victorious with 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (8) 6-3.

“I believe in miracles,” Federer said to Nine after the game.

“Sometimes you have to be lucky, I tell you. You are not under control with these seven match points. It could look like this, but I was just hoping that he would not smash the winner.

“I think I was lucky today. With these happy escapes you don’t play with any expectations because you should go skiing in Switzerland. So you might as well make the most of it. “

The six-time Australian Open champion fought seven match balls.

The six-time Australian Open title list looked unusually lukewarm when he won two sets for a deficit while suffering a minor back injury.

Federer challenged the coach to lose 0-3 in the third set and was then faced with a longer extrajudicial injury break.

Sandgren, number 100 in the world, earned his first three match balls 5: 4 in the fourth set at Federer’s serve, which he wasted in one go.

Tennys Sandgren had seven chances to win the match – and everyone went begging. Photo: Getty

Four additional chances to secure the revolution of the championships came and went in the subsequent draw.

In the fifth sentence, Federer seemed to overcome his early injury problems. He moved more freely when Sandgren was irritated by distractions off the field and his own exhausted shooting.

Federer secured the remarkable comeback on his first match point and Sandgren threw one last goal into the net.

Federer had already scored two points after the defeat in order not to be embarrassed by five sets in the third round against Australian John Millman.

There’s more to come …