Australian Open: Millman starts the Australian league on day two

The persistent Australian journeyman John Millman won the upper hand in a tough first round on Court 3 against the young French player Ugo Humbert.

World No. 48 survived his opponent’s tricky south paw game and its combined tendency to rally beyond 10 shots to secure the first two sets with 7-6 (3) 6-3.

Before the game started, the chants from the busy home crowd rained, and with a 23-shot rally that pushed both players into all corners of the opening game, the tone was set early before Humbert interrupted the change with a drop shot in the middle of the field ,

Humbert looks good against John Millman.

Millman, who particularly shocked Roger Federer on his way to the quarter-finals of the 2018 US Open, had early difficulties in countering the Frenchman’s forehand and dropped three points in his second service game.

Six two later, Millman cleared the ledger.

Humbert then struggled to find the reach from the backhand and aimed twice at referee Alison Lang before Millman seized two of his own breakpoint opportunities.

This was the first and the second was even closer # AusOpen

But both went begging, thanks to the missing forehead.

The tie-breaker was contracted by a retail service provider, Millman took first place due to a double Humbert mistake and took the opportunity to close the set after the 21-year-old fell in a protracted change.

The 30-year-old Australian had an easier break in the second set after an early break.

After finding his reach and punishing Humbert’s weaker backhand wing, Millman rallied to make up for the deficit with the approval of Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, who was sitting in his player’s penalty area.

Former British semi-finalist gets out straight away

Johanna Konta (No. 12) was the first great personality to leave Melbourne Park on matchday two and face the brave Tunisian Ons Jabeur (6: 4: 6: 2) in just over an hour.

Konta, who reached the French Open semi-finals, Wimbledon and US Open quarters last year, looked rusty after four and a half months of absence, which was due to severe knee infection.

As a semi-finalist in 2016, Johanna Konta looked like a shadow of her best in her first round loss against Ons Jabeur. Photo: Getty

And her less imaginative opponent took the initiative and combined an absolutely solid serve with tricky shooting to create four breaks during the game with the kind permission of 19 winners.

After the game, the Brit said her worst result at the first Grand Slam of the year was “unfortunate”.

“(Consistency) is part of the sport and the way I play, and this will go with the time and the games. The most important thing was to play again,” Konta told reporters.

Look forward to today’s competitive games

Jennifer Brady (USA) vs Simona Halep (4) (ROU)

In today’s opening game at Margaret Court Arena, the finalist of the 2018 Australian Open, Halep, meets glowing Brady, who fired both Maria Sharapova and number 1 in the world, Ash Barty, at the first Australian in Brisbane.

The Romanian, who is recovering from a quick exit from beefy Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, will need her push-pull game against the power of the Americans.

Daniil Medvedev (4) (RUS) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)

The 23-year-old Medvedev will endeavor to start his 2020 in a similar way to his remarkable 2019 in one of many games noted as the choice of the first round of men.

His year included six consecutive finals to Wimbledon, culminating in his exciting loss to Rafael Nadal at the US Open.

First and foremost is the American Tiafoe, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on the first day of the championship and desperately strives for his own breakthrough year.

Many would remember the strong American who, from his captivating run to the quarter-finals in Melbourne last year, won against the then world’s best Kevin Anderson and former semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov on the way to the last eight.