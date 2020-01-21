Australian Open: Meet Ash Barty - what moves the world's # 1

Australia’s No. 1 in the world, Ash Barty, won the second round of the Australian Open with a straight set win on Monday evening

Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine 5-7 6-1 6-1.

Barty told the crowd that she had spent the off-season playing in Melbourne Park in front of her home crowd, and here she tells AAP’s Darren Walton what else gets her pulse racing.

Who is your sport idol?

Without a doubt Evonne (Goolagong Cawley). Just because I was lucky enough to get to know her when I was 12 or 13 and it was special to learn about the legacy that we share. But as I got older, I understood better what it did, not just in tennis but also in terms of our heritage and culture.

Evonne Goolagong Cawley, left, with Ash Barty. Photo: Getty

YOUR FAVORITE WORLD SPORTSMAN THAT MUST SEE?

It is a very difficult question. They are my friends, but I really enjoy when Steph (Stephanie Gilmore) surfs and “Cotchy” and “Dusty” (Richmond AFL stars Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin) do what they do in full combat.

AUSTRALIA’S BEST WOMAN CRICKET?

The statistics cannot lie. What Meg (Lanning) does for Australian cricket is more than ridiculous. I watched her in a rainy match where she only got a handful of runs on 10 deliveries and then a 40 out of the next 14 or 15 to take her team home. Your leadership skills are remarkable.

YOUR PERFECT HOLIDAY POINT?

In the Casa Barty. At home on the couch with the puppies.

YOU ARE A PET LOVER AND RSPCA AMBASSADOR. HOW MANY DO YOU HAVE? I

have four dogs – two boys who live with me and two girls who live with mom and dad that I got when I was still living with them. They all love spending the night with mom and dad together – the wolf pack is in full swing.

CELEBRATE YOU WANT TO HAVE THE MOST DINNER?

Oh, I should be an athlete. I would like to pick out the brains of world-class athletes, like even a LeBron James. Kevin Bartlett would be incredible. I think he has some pretty cool stories and I can’t have a dinner party without Casey (Dellacqua). It makes you laugh and it would be a blast.

Dinner guest: LeBron James.

HOW COMPETITIVE ARE YOU AT GOLF?

I play around 10 in Brookwater in Brisbane. I am competitive, but not with golf. I can’t bear to practice, I’ve never hit a range ball and just go out to play. I go out with my girlfriends to catch up for three or four hours in company and talk a lot of trash, but I also like to play golf, so life frustrates me when I’m a bit crazy, but when I get a proper one Lap with five, six, seven laps in front of me, that’s pretty satisfying. “

BEST GOLF ROUND?

Probably one where it doesn’t matter where I played Ambrose or something. But I think I played a round on Brookie to get maybe four or five. But that was a day I hadn’t picked up a racket for six or seven weeks and they just came out of the screws. The next day I had about 25 and I regretted my decision to come back.

BEST COFFEE IN AUSTRALIA?

At home. I’m pretty happy with my machine. It tastes like home and I do it the way I like it.

