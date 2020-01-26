Australian Open: Kyrgios injures himself and forces a showdown with Nadal

Nick Kyrgios threw himself around the square. He fought. On the bleeds. Argues. Took and lost a two-set-to-love lead and two match points. Threatened to unravel.

After the longest match of his career, however, he was also about to join Ash Barty in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The number 1 in the world, Rafael Nadal, is waiting for you.

A consumed, emotional Kyrgios fought for words immediately after beating the Russian 16th seed 6: 2, 7: 6, 6: 7, 7: 6 to earn a delightful ovation in his favorite spot.

In a dramatic match-tiebreak, the 26th seed finally prevailed in four hours and 26 minutes almost two hours after the first match point.

So close: The pain of defeat for the Russian Karen Khachanov. Photo: AAP

Kyrgios set his record in the Melbourne Arena at 9-2 and the 26th place in the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for the third time.

“Man, it was crazy. I don’t even know what to say. That was crazy. I have no idea how I’m feeling, “said Kyrgios in his interview in court.

“It wouldn’t have happened without my team, that’s for sure. They supported me all the time. You were incredible again.”

When asked about the leg injury that occurred when the serve hit late on the first set and that required a medical break, Kyrgios preferred to talk about what had just happened. “Man, that’s just epic, man, I don’t even know what’s going on.

“To be honest, my legs feel about 40 kg each.”

Instead, a weight may have been lifted in a different sense, because although, as always, a range of emotions could be seen, Kyrgios did not self-destruct. The previous match between the two was especially famous for Kyrgios, who joined the last August Cincinnati Masters completely lost the plot when the Russian won in three sets. This can really be New and Improved Nick. We will see.

I lost it a bit mentally. Obviously, losing third and fourth place after having match balls was not easy, but as I said, my support team just got me across the finish line. I honestly thought I was going to lose.

“It’s emotional. I haven’t had a moment like this for four or five years. Since I played here against (Andreas) Seppi (2015) for the last time, I think this is one of the best victories in my career.”

Neither player wanted Khachanov to take his own medical break to treat an injury to the right shoulder. Kyrgios threw himself around the square with commendable despair and seemed to treat his own medical problem well enough.

Nick Kyrgios shows his style on the way to a win on Saturday evening. Photo: AAP

Skin-on-hard court can be a tough combination, and two points after a backhand volley didn’t explode for nothing when chair referee Renaud Lichtenstein missed a time penalty in this ninth game.

He had tried to save the ball child from having to deal with a bloody towel with which he had cleaned up his grazing hand.

“I had blood on the towel. I told the ball child not to touch it, “he protested. With feeling.

After serving two aces, the exchange continued on the move, and Lichtenstein confirmed that he would not have known the circumstances and would have handled things differently if he had. Despite the protests by Kyrgios, the warning persisted.

Until then, however, blood had become an issue because the Australian’s red stuff was boiling and he risked losing his coolness.

At some point, a third sentence in a row would end in a draw and Kyrgios would have to regroup. The fifth set was dominated by the serve, but the match-tiebreak continued until a Khachanov backhand flew far and the winner threw himself on his back to the court.

Kyrgios generously praised Khachanov and described the former world number 8 as an “absolute warrior”.

“He’s a young kid, he’s a year younger than me, so he’s going to have an incredible career, he already has one, so he’s going to be one who doses special things, that’s for sure. He’s a great player. He’s already won some great titles, so it’s just the beginning or he. “

And for Kyrgios, the kick-off to the great rematch on Monday night with rival Nadal, whom he beat three times out of seven, was still a relatively impressive record loss.

Whatever happens between us, he’s a great player. It’s probably the greatest ever, so I’m not even thinking about it. I just think of my legs, put them in an ice bath and get something to eat or something.

“He’s a champion, so I’m going to do everything I can now and give everything I can now, and hopefully it’ll be enough.”

While Kyrgios has tempered his clown routine to become a more serious type of entertainer, it is hard not to have fun at least for this month when Nadal is asked about the Australian.

Nadal frowns under the ubiquitous Spanish-horned sponsor hat when he asks an English-language question that he doesn’t understand or sometimes doesn’t understand.

This one: “Do you like Nick Kyrgios? Do you get on with him “

Cue look questionable. Incomprehension.

The question is repeated. There is a pause before the answer.

Words. Selected. Carefully.

“I don’t know. I honestly don’t know him personally to have a clear opinion. Yes, my answer is better to …” said Nadal and fell silent before he got to the point.

It is clear, of course, that I don’t like it when he does things that I don’t think are good. If he plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour and I want my tour to be bigger and not smaller.

“So the players who enlarge the tour are important for the tour.

“When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, he’s one of those guys. Of course, when he does the other things, I don’t like it.”

No arguments there, including Kyrgios in his more sensible moments, of which there have been several more recently. Perhaps it is true that he is not New Nick after all, just the nick he has always shown from his better side.

However, there is no doubt that the couple can boast a troubled history and a head-to-head duel that began with a 19-year-old Kyrgio’s shock victory over what was then number 1 in the world at Wimbledon’s center court in 2014.

A bit like Skyhooks against Sherbet or Ford against Holden back then (a long time ago), many tennis people are either Rafa or Roger.

Kyrgios is shamelessly a Federer. Since this unforgettable debut, the couple have been occupied 3: 3, which is associated with the memory that Kyrgios is in 13th place and Nadal’s major top is in 19th place.

In an insightful podcast with US tennis author Ben Rothenberg, who revealed no more challenges last year, Kyrgios Nadal described his “opposite” as “super salty” in the defeat.

“If he wins, it’s okay,” said Kyrgios. “He won’t say anything bad, he’ll do his opponent honor. He was a great player.” But once I beat him, it’s just like this: “He has no respect for me, my fans, and no respect for the game.”

“And I wonder what are you talking about? I literally played the way I hit you the other times, and nothing changed, nothing changed.”

Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Australian Nick Kyrgios in the second round after the game. Photo: Getty

The fact that Kyrgios mimicked Nadal’s routine, how slow to play and what Nike-clad snails really look like would not have been lost to the Spaniard, who thoroughly criticized the Millman-Federer, for the match tiebreak he saw after he was on Ordered room service on Friday night.

Nadal also keeps a watchful eye on Kyrgios. Monday will be up close for the eighth time on the Internet.

So Australia Day begins with the respective singles of the host nation, who are so different in style and personality that they are both still alive in the respective singles draw.

It is safer to predict what will come from Barty, but after such a significant night for Kyrgyz, it is fascinating to see what lies ahead.