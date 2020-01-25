Angelique Kerber says that after winning 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 against Italian Camila Giorgi on Saturday, she has a day off after winning the fourth round of the Australian Open.

It is the sixth time in eight years that the champion has reached the second week of the tournament in 2016.

Kerber was disappointed that she could not finish the match in the second set, but was thrilled that she was able to assert herself after more than two hours of baseline work.

“It was a tough fight,” said the former number 1 in the world.

“It hits the ball really fast and deep. So I was just trying to keep moving, especially at the end of the third set.

“It is great to be back in Melbourne in the second week. There is still a long way to go. I have to get ready for the next one.

“To be ready to fight … have a good day off tomorrow and look forward to playing my best tennis again.”

Kerber will play against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday and are in the quarter-finals.

Millman estimates the chances lost

Australian John Millman said he gave his all after Roger Federer’s epic five-player fight on Friday night when he heartbreakingly missed an Australian Open boilover.

Millman and the six-time champion played more than four hours with the Swiss maestro, who eventually scored a 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8) win.

The Queensland veteran was number 3 on the ropes – 8-4 in the first super tie-break held at the Open venue – but Federer took six points back to take the win.

After the game, Federer announced that he had apologized to 30-year-old Millman after surviving the epic encounter.

“I mumbled something to him on the internet and said, ‘I have so much respect for you, and it’s a shame, I’m so sorry, but played well because I really feel that way for John.’ said.

Millman was the only Australian in this century to beat Federer in a Grand Slam and wanted to repeat his unlikely win at the 2018 US Open in the fourth round with four sets over the 20-time champions.

“Yes, I’m disappointed – I left everything outside and didn’t win,” said Millman.

“I would probably lose it like 10-5 or so.

Of course it would have been great to have an ace and a few matchies and put it in bed, but it didn’t happen.

“You know, sh-t, I played a little tennis to get on stage.”

Millman denied that he choked because he had a big lead over the tiebreak and said he wanted to continue shooting.

“Roger made it difficult – that’s what the best players do,” he said. “We had 10 to 15 rallies when I had my service points.

“I have to go back and watch it, but if you swapped 10 to 20 balls, you checked a few boxes, you know.

Close, but not quite: John Millman was an unfortunate loser. Photo: AAP

“It is not as if it were double mistakes or first ball mistakes – I set out to do it.

“I think if you understand tennis and all that, I don’t think a whole lot was wrong.”

A relieved Federer, 38, added: “He is just so, so hard from the baseline.

“The way he hits it makes me unsure whether to pull the trigger or not – is it there to be hit or not?

“I think the biggest problem for me was just … finding the ways to unlock it. That is thanks to him. He is a great player. “