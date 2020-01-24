Australian Open: Greet the new, possibly mature, Nick Kyrgios

With a big greeting to Jerry Maguire, Nick Kyrgios had me on “dickhead”. Almost.

How encouraging it was for Kyrgios to admit that he was one by spurring on his player box for their unoriginal support messages during Thursday’s short hiccups against Gilles Simon.

With a little more effort and decency, when everything seems to be lost, we could be on the verge of embracing the 24-year-old rare talent who tended to carry on childishly in the past at the national level.

And how much closer this recovery seems than you could have imagined before the beginning of January.

Kyrgios grows up in front of our suspicious eyes – or not, depending on your perspective.

He was the boy with the great reputation and appealing sincerity who defeated world champion Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014, and the undisciplined renegade who wasted or at least threatened his talent and yet – in the end – did not stay in May.

That must determine Kyrgios and the rest of us have to wait, but how fascinating the last few weeks have been.

Feel love: Nick Kyrgios shows himself from another side in this tournament. Photo: AAP

Like the bushfire cause for which he has given his name and energy so admirably, that’s not exactly news, but it doesn’t make it unworthy to be updated.

Kyrgio’s desire to stay in the popular Melbourne Arena against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round on Saturday evening could be greeted by organizers who want to keep him happy as long as he and the other main attraction – Ash Barty – are in the mix stay .

But don’t doubt that a potential Kyrgios Rafa cracker will take place in the Rod Laver Arena on Monday. All end faces are in this direction, and if you can get them, they’re now on sale.

The Melbourne Arena then closes – at least for tennis shops – and the annual AO / NBL fight is scheduled for Wednesday evening between Melbourne United and the Perth Wildcats.

Hoops is of course the passion of a player who often trains and shows up media events in basketball singlet. The Lakers yesterday, Celtics today.

There may be a clause stating that I will wear everything I like when I’m not in court, but it’s hard to imagine that Roger Federer, a Uniqlo man, would spend $ 300 million ($ 437 million) Dollar) is seen in something else on duty. Don’t forget the cost of lost acquaintance with Kyrgios’ clothing sponsor, who has clearly gotten used to his unconventional practices a long time ago.

What he brings with him is everything from brilliant and entertaining to outrageous and horrific. Either way or convincing? Perhaps in the minority this hand was always raised.

Although he doesn’t excuse or condone the worst of his behavior, the best of Kyrgios is something to look at.

And not just for a game that revolves around a ridiculous talent. And a serve that John McEnroe ranks among the 10 best of all time. Who didn’t like Rafa’s underwear routine after a bad referee moment that resulted in a least deserving player being warned of a time violation?

What was less impressive is obvious, but that can remain in the shame file until new entries are needed. Maybe not.

That is hope, and if the attempt to turn Kyrgios into someone is not wasted, Part 2 means understanding that he will never be predictable or will always behave as most of us would like.

It may not be a coincidence that Kyrgios has been relatively quiet and well controlled on social media over the past week.

He set fire to what he – and others – considered the insensitive treatment of his girlfriend and mixed-double partner Amanda Animisova.

After the young American lost her first Grand Slam match due to a heart attack since the death of her father and coach in August, Anisimova was moved to tears in her media conference when asked if the circumstances “unsettled” her.

A brave Kygrios soon defended himself with a tweet: “That makes me so angry. Have a heart and please feel that it is not fair. Hold your head up Amanda #alwayswatching ”

Tweet from @NickKyrgios

Of course, it is a popular hobby to hold critics and journalists to account.

However, this reaction was completely characteristic, so it would not have been surprising if the charming tall player, who had kissed a ball girl in the face as an excuse for an accidental blow, came from Canberra rather than Mallorca.

Other posts were largely NBA or Bushfire fundraising posts, and there is no doubt that the latter cause, which Kyrgios is known to have initiated, gave him not only a purpose but also a focus outside of the forehead and training area Backhand that can sometimes wear out.

All of this is fabulous, of course, when things are going well, and the positive example of Thursday night came through a wiggle that could be corrected, followed by the maturity to apologize for the behavior towards his long-suffering but sometimes enabling retinue Crossed the border.

However, it is believed that Kyrgios could always expand on what makes it so interesting to hear John McEnroe’s thoughts on a subject for which he is excellently qualified.

What may surprise some readers is the knowledge that Kyrgios is also a student of the game in his own way.

Indeed, one could imagine that the 23rd seed of 20-year-old compatriot Alexei would say many positive words if such a natural commentator were in the bunker of the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday evening and not as the main attraction on stage that he prefers Popyrin, who meets the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

The quietly spoken Spanish popyrin is the youngest Australian to be left in both individual games on the middle weekend, and a character other than Kyrgios would be hard to find.

In terms of gameplay, however, there are obvious comparisons between the rangy Popyrin and the Davis Cup teammate, whom he describes as “a great guy”.

“I think our games are very, very similar: big serve, big forehand, looking for some flair. I think all of this has a lot in common in our game. “

Kyrgios. A little flair? Bravo, Alexei, there is something to be said for understatement. And a big compliment to the mature #NKRising. Could be.

Or maybe hello is enough for now.