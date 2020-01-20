Australian Open: Federer sails through Opener while Serena supports Bushfire victims

Roger Federer’s search for a seventh Australian Open crown began with a cloudy sky and ended under the roof of the Rod Laver Arena with one constant: icy-cool dominance.

For the American Steve Johnson, who won the Bendigo Challenger just last week, it was a brutal fight against a man who hadn’t competed against his name since November.

Roger Federer was almost flawless in his first round against Steve Johnson. Photo: Getty

Unfortunately, this man is a 20-time Grand Slam champion, and he looked fresh as a newly opened can of tennis balls.

Federer’s brand-clean game on the floor and biting the broken backhand to the net turned out to be overwhelming. A decent winner of the backhand volleys helped bring the first set to the third seed.

From there, one-way traffic became an absolute speed control, since Federer left his old game on the ground.

Vintage by Federer – in this form it may not be the last time we see such pictures! 😮

Watch: Channel 9

Stream: https://t.co/yizqD30Pp8#9WWOS #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wPs441LTNB

– Wide world of sports (@wwos) January 20, 2020

After an hour and 21 minutes of precision, including 81 percent of the first serves, Federer secured a comprehensive 6: 3-6: 2-6: 2 victory.

Federer said of his extended off-season: “You know, I trained very hard, I also needed a vacation, and I traveled through South America towards the end of the season, and I trained very hard, as I did before. It prepares you very well for the season. “

Osaka starts her title defense in a powerful style

Australian Open defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame a few sluggish opening games – and an unpredictable net strap – and started defending her title right at Melbourne Park.

Start the action in the Rod Laver Arena, the world’s number 1. 3 defeated an early, casual, error-prone stint, and her powerful shots appeared late for a 6-2-2-6-4 opening win.

The defending champion struggled to break free in the first four games. Trade with the unoccupied Czech Marie Bouzkova continued before she took her first break on her third occasion.

From then on, the first set went smoothly for Osaka and ended four games in a row against the semi-finalists from Toronto to end the first set 6-2.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka celebrates her opening win against Marie Bouzkova. Photo: Getty

The Japanese superstar seemed to run away behind her with momentum – before her own strength briefly stopped her in her tracks.

At 0-1 in the second set, Osaka dropped one of her brand bombs, which penetrated the web strap, tore it out of its anchor, and forced a short delay while the ground staff worked hastily to repair it.

If your serve is so powerful, break the net 🧐

We did it @naomiosaka! # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VxJtXrmj1g

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

After the break, Osaka struggled to keep the upper hand when Bouzkova threatened to leave the match to a decision maker.

But when she showed the class that led the 22-year-old to two Grand Slam titles, her brutal basics found her reach and led her to a comfortable opening win.

“I’m really happy that I managed to make it in two. You probably didn’t come for me, but thank you for filling the stadium,” said Osaka after the game with a typically self-ironic joke to the audience.

Serena starts strong and makes it easier for the bush fire

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams stormed out of the blocks with devastating intent and delivered the first set of bagels to 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova in 19 minutes.

The brave Russian teenager started to find happiness when he boldly shot in the second set, extended rallies and finally broke the American eight in the third game.

But maybe Williams felt more freedom since she broke the hoodoo after motherhood in Auckland and repeated her role as game dictator. She put 14 winners on her knees to make up the deficit and reasonably ended the game with an ace.

Serena Williams announces her intentions on the first day of the Australian Open. Photo: Getty

“It was amazing that I couldn’t win as a mother, so it was nice to finally win a tournament with a two year old,” Williams said after the game.

“I was pretty close and it was very special for me and (daughter Olympia). Unfortunately, she only cares about playing and that’s what I’m trying to tell her that I am someone. I’m only in town known as Olympia’s mother. “

Williams alerted her to Australia’s unprecedented bushfire disaster and said she was forced to donate her entire Auckland winning check to relief as her friends were directly affected by the crisis.

“(Australia) a special place in my heart. It is devastating for me as a player to know people who are affected. It is such a disaster and it was important to me to make such statements and to continue to do everything I could Way to use it, ”said Williams.

Australian contingent doesn’t shoot

On his debut at the Australian Open, Melbourne boy Andrew Harris was immediately embarrassed against the roaring Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Harris, who won two double grand slam junior titles before making a name for himself in college, showed brilliant flashes – a shot with a stretched backhand at 5: 3 in the opening set, the applause in the Melbourne Arena triggered faithfully.

Australian wildcard recipient Andrew Harris bowed in straight sets before his first Australian Open. Photo: Getty

The devastating combination of violent blows and the willingness to approach the net at the first opportunity proved to be insurmountable for the Australian. Berrettini ended the match 6: 3, 6: 1, 6: 3.

In Wimbledon’s quarter-finalist Guido Pella, journeyman John-Patrick Smith was highly competitive. The Argentinian struck a losing streak of three games in Melbourne and overcame local hope in two hours with 6: 3, 7: 5, 6: 4.

And Townsville’s Lizette Cabrera could not take advantage of the lead in both encounters with American qualifier Ann Li.

Although Cabrera saved four match balls in the second set – including a swinging forehand volley winner just inches from the sideline – Cabrera 7-6 (4) 7-6 (10) succumbed.

The seeds start to fall

The young Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who was considered the biggest surprise of the day, was the victim of his own death when he beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6: 3: 6: 7 (7): 6: 1: 7: 6 (3) 62 complained of casual mistakes.

Borna Coric continued his horror form in the Melbourne Park Courts, defeating the great American Sam Querrey this year for the fifth time in six years.

In the women’s draw, 32nd seeded Barbora Strycova was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by former French Open quarterback Sorana Cirstea.

He said what?

Shapovalov, previously mentioned, was barely satisfied with the decision of the chairman, Renaud Lichtenstein, to award him a violation of the code because he had thrown his racket after a tough loss in the third set against Fucsovics.

One day after Novak Djokovic considered the biggest shortcoming of the next generation to be “intellectual and emotional maturity”, the 20-year-old Canadian blew a powerful seal and suggested to the referee: “I can do what I want with it, it’s mine Racket. I’m not breaking the rules. ‘

Fucsovics takes the third set 6-1 and now leads two sets to one against Denis Shapovalov.

At the start of the set, Shapovalov was quite frustrated after receiving a code violation and started a vocal argument with Renaud Lichtenstein. #AusOpen

📽️ (@Eurosport_DE) pic.twitter.com/bXv7poy0np

– Alex | Tennis 🎾 (@Alex_Boroch) January 20, 2020

Looking to the future – today’s competitive games

Women’s singles: Ashleigh Barty (AUS) (1) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

All eyes will be fixed on Rod Laver Arena when the hometown hero Barty tries to overcome the Australian women’s drought in Melbourne, which stems from Chris O’Neill’s 1978 triumph of an early exit from Brisbane with a maiden title at Adelaide International.

Men’s singles: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (6) vs Salvatore Caruso (ITA)

The fast-growing Greek sensation became a compelling darling of Melbourne fans after his gigantic semi-final at last year’s tournament, where he overtook Roger Federer in a tough encounter in round four. Tsitsipas, who ranks 6th in the world after winning the ATP finals, is always a perfect feed for highlights reels with his flowing all-court game and his sometimes wild temper.