Australian Open champion Dylan Alcott the moment he was “torn apart”

The rally for relief is first and foremost. When the firemen and women got applause at the beginning of the night, I was in tears. It was exciting but beautiful at the same time and I can still feel goose bumps. It’s great that the tennis family comes together and does that.

Players and firefighters met at the Rally For Relief in the Rod Laver Arena to collect money after the devastating forest fires

2. Roger Federer is injured

Although he was inferior and a little injured, Roger Federer still came out and competed with Novak Djokovic in this semi-final. Do you know that he never hurt himself during a game? That is amazing. I always joke that you’d have to cut my arm to prevent me from playing and I’m serious, but Roger still came out with an injury and accepted Djokovic and gave it his all. That was wonderful.

3. Ash Barty’s run

Ash Barty was proud to reach the semi-finals in Australia. Credit: Fairfax Media

It was a shit that she didn’t make the final, but I was really proud of how Ash played Barty. People underestimate how much pressure it is to play at home and that she can make it to the semi-finals, it was incredible. She’ll be back better than ever next year and I’m really excited about how she played this summer as she’s such a legend.

4. The twin boys

How good are the wildcard doubles Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the final? The snails! Every time I walk past Maxy and Sav, I make the dollar sign [rubbing my fingers together] as a joke because they made so much money. They didn’t even know if they would play singles or doubles, then they got a wild card.

5. Quad victory is doubled

I loved winning the doubles here with Heath Davidson. I love him so much. It was always difficult to beat him in single. I wish it was in the final. I was so happy that we were able to win the double cup together.

I cannot overlook the size of the mural. When I heard that I was getting a mural, I thought it would be three by three meters. I’m coming down here and it’s half of Richmond. I love Melbourne, I am from Melbourne and it is the best city in the world. You know you made it here if you got a mural. There are 17 Dusty Martin murals here and now one of mine.

It was “graphed” [destroyed] on the second day and the artist came down and repaired it before returning to America. What a legend.

6. Kyrgios wins the hearts, Millman falls in five

I am a big fan of Nick and have always been friends with him. I was so happy that the public stood behind him. He is a good guy. He was the one behind the bush lighter. He was the one who pushed this and made sure that he could keep up so well. I was very proud. And it looked like he was having fun.

Nick Kyrgios strengthened his reputation with his support for Bushfire Relief and appearances at the Open.Credit:AP

I was allowed to sit at the court of Millman against Federer and that was one of the best matches I’ve ever seen. Every single person there supported both players. I know he is amazed not to win, but it was a huge effort.

7. Be the man with the microphone

It used to be different when a man in a wheelchair interviewed Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal or Nick Kyrgios or Serena Williams, but now it looks kind of normal.

The point is to change this perception. Normalize and show that people with disabilities can do everything others can. I’m trying to break down those barriers and hope it helps.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading