Australian Open: Banana drama threatens sour qualification dreams

While Elliot Benchetrit has not yet parted from the Australian Open, the French qualifier may have had a bad reception when he plays his first game against Japanese Yuichi Sugita on Tuesday.

The last qualifying round has produced footage that is said to show Benchetrit and asks a ball girl to peel his banana, which she and the audience absolutely enjoy.

So this is the moment when Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I am glad that the referee (John Blom) came in and informed him. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG

In his defense, Benchetrit’s right hand was only a few degrees from the mummification after suffering severe blisters.

But referee John Blom quickly discovered the farcical scenes and played the role of the strict father who asked Benchetrit to peel him himself.

Surprised by the official’s reprimand, Benchetrit now tried to open the banana with his teeth – and it can only be assumed that it was a smoothie that sailed from there.

The world no. 229 were sentenced by tennis media types and ordinary gamers alike, and on social media they cried out for “claim” and “privileged sneaking”.

However, the Frenchman is far from the first player in history to be criticized for treating contemptible ballkids with contempt.

Spaniard Fernando Verdasco berated a ball boy at the Shenzhen Open in China in 2018 after not promptly responding to his towel request. Sop that up.

Verdasco (🎥 @ TennisTV) pic.twitter.com/cVTHMIDrBR

Even defending champion Novak Djokovic of the Australian Open was adversely affected by a small complex of superiority that visibly frightened a ballkid after unleashing a tirade against his players’ box at Indian Wells in 2017.