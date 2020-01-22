Australian Open: Baked in Queensland, inspired by Ash Barty

Ash Barty brings more than just a perfectionist’s attitude and inspiring presence up close when she trains at the Tennis Australia National Academy branch in Brisbane.

The number 1 in the world is known for offering homemade baked goods.

“She makes cookies and brings them in and they’re so good. It’s a hidden talent that you can ask for,” laughs Queenslander Kim Birrell, the injured number 309 in the world who reached the third round of the Australian Open in 2019.

And the premier Barty Biscuit?

“She always makes others. “I don’t know if I should eat these after exercising, but I have to because Ash made them.”

Cookies yesterday. Photo: AAP

However, a possible disadvantage with regard to skin folds upwards is clearly outweighed by the advantages that come with the French Open winner influencing the example during her occasional training blocks at Tennyson.

There is sure to be a healthy Queensland flavor among emerging Australian women, including former top 160 resident Birrell, 121st placed Lizzie Cabrera and Priscilla Hon, who triple Grand Slam champion and former number 1 in the world on Thursday , Angelique Kerber, will play in the second round of the Open.

All three, including Maddi Inglis and Jaimee Fourlis, are between 20 months and two years younger than Barty, 23. Hon remembers that he first met her at the age of ten at junior tournaments where Ipswich shared her great talent.

Barty won most of them, of course she did. And even more famous is the Wimbledon girls’ title a few months after their 15th birthday.

“Being able to train with the world No. 1 can’t be much better. That it does so well is very inspiring for all of us,” said Hon, whose defeat against Kateryna Kozlova in the first round was the win their first single game at their home game.

“She’s pretty relaxed, but when she’s on the pitch, she’s just getting down to business. Frankly, she’s so humble. Everyone loves her personality.

She hasn’t changed a bit since she started, and she hasn’t changed now that she’s # 1, so I love that about her. “

Barty’s predictable entry into the third round was against Slovenian Polona Hercog on Wednesday.

Late the night before, Hon had followed Nick Kyrgios to the Melbourne Arena and finally ended shortly before midnight in front of a dwindling crowd.

Expect a full house in the Margaret Court Arena for Hon versus Kerber.

“I think it’s a good time to pull them,” says the wildcard of the 17th German, who retired in Adelaide because of a back injury, had a revolving door from coaches, and appears to be in decline ,

“Of course she still plays very well, but I like to play left-handed. Hopefully that helps.”

Five more Australians are on the program on Thursday, including adopted Queenslander Ajla Tomljanovic against Garbine Muguruza and 30-year-old wildcard Arina Rodionova against ninth Kiki Bertens, who is also trying to support Barty with the last 32 women.

Ajla Tomljanovic is just one of the emerging Australian women. Photo: Getty

Kyrgios will play again in his energetic natural environment, the Melbourne Arena, after the duel between South Australian Alex Bolt and French Open finalist Dominic Thiem against Gilles Simon, while young Alexei Popyrin plays Spaniard Jaume Munar.

It all adds up to a decent on-site presence, and when men’s numbers are generally lower, Fed Cup captain and former world number 8 Alicia Molik is both happy and optimistic, what a group with only one world ahead of us lies -beater but growing strength in numbers, and Daria Gavrilova still has to return.

Nevertheless, there is daylight from the top cat to Tomljanovic (No. 52) and a similar gap to the others.

While Barty looks down from every billboard and jokes about having to keep the dollars while building her “eternal” house, Hon et al. More about tomorrow; In a country where glorious second-round prize money of $ 128,000 (minus some deductions), or possibly $ 180,000 if it gets past Kerber, can make a huge difference.

Asked about Hon and Cabrera before the tournament, Barty said that both could thrive without their help.

These girls are on their own journey, on an incredible journey. I have a lot of time for these girls. They are both incredible people and great athletes. I think this is just the beginning for them. “

Sam Stosur is also a close ally of #NextGen in Australia and realizes that a group that shows up together is also a friend.

“They all really get along so well and it’s so nice to see that they can be competitive. But they’re really a great group of friends, and that’s very rare,” says Stosur.

“I think that shows what Australia is about because – and it could be a bit clichéd – it is about more than just playing. It is a great group, so hope you can continue like this because they all try to push each other, but then in a way that supports them. “

Birrell, who grew up on the Gold Coast and venerated the 2011 US Open champion, now has a moment when Stosur’s most successful successor shares her training ground.

Ash Barty is humble, even though he’s number 1 in the world. Photo: AAP

“Every time I see Ash, I just forget that she is number 1 in the world because she is so down-to-earth, so normal, and will always have a conversation,” says Birrell.

“She’s just so nice and I don’t think it will ever change with Ash. We both train in Brissie and she meets the girls and just to have that in our training environment is crazy. Insane.”

However, if the lively 21-year-old is known for trying Barty’s baked goods range, Hon has to reserve a judgment.

“It happened a couple of times and I haven’t been there yet,” she says of the cookie catering service. “So I can’t tell you if it’s a good thing.”

If you know Barty’s standards, you can guess it.