Australian Open: Ash Barty storms to the first semi-finals

The number 1 in the Australian world, Ash Barty, is in uncharted territory at her home game and secures first place at the Australian Open after a 7-6 (6) 6-2 victory against her AO2019 conqueror Petra Kvitova.

Local hope overcame the mighty rush of the Czechs for the seventh seed with some counter-punching in an opening marathon set before her outstanding fitness enabled her to storm through the second.

Barty brought her first match ball with an ace and booked her spot with another great serve.

There’s more to come …

Sofia Kenin reaches the first Grand Slam semi-final

The 14th seeded Sofia Kenin thwarted the historic run of the Australian Open by one of the most striking players on the women’s tour in Ons Jabeur to get her ticket for the last four.

The 21-year-old American, whose game is characterized by remarkable consistency, played a 10-minute service game in the second set and won the entertaining fourth round with 6-4-6-4.

The American Sofia Kenin continued her career best run in a Grand Slam with a direct set win against Ons Jabeur. Photo: Getty

The result continues their best Grand Slam run so far and is the best performance of last year in the fourth round at the French Open.

“I’m super excited, it was a tough game,” Kenin said to Nine after the game.

“(This service game) was a tough moment, I didn’t know it was 10 minutes, she played well, it felt quite long, and after that I felt like I was gaining momentum and starting to play better.”

Jabeur’s ability to improvise from all corners of the square shone from the first point and shot a forehand cross-court winner into the air as she tried to be the first Arab – male or female – to reach a grand slam semi-final.

Their turmoil was costly and caused Kenin to take an early 2-1 break before making up for the deficit 3-3.

Sofia Kenin on the track during an entertaining encounter in the Rod Laver Arena. Photo: Getty

When Kenin returned immediately, Jabeur’s game was brought to life and she was rewarded with a handful of breakpoint opportunities. But Kenin’s healthy lead in her punches ensured that she consolidated the lead and sealed it with a blistered backhand winner.

After seeing two set points at Jabeur’s next serve game, Kenin consolidated her sixth set point after a pinpoint drop-shot-praise combination hovering over the Tunisian bat.

Both players started the next set with greater freedom and conjured up rallies that gasped for the enthusiastic crowd.

At 2: 1, the improvised drop shot of Jabeur Kenins prevented hits, while the American concluded a gripping backhand change into the open with a forehand winner at 3: 2.

Find the place excellent! Jabeur sends Kenin in the wrong direction!

Watch: @ Channel9

Stream: https://t.co/YVc8u4pCVY#9WWOS #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/4Az5fgJHPi

– Wide world of sports (@wwos) January 28, 2020

Kenin had the nerve to play a 10-minute game, and from then on the swing shifted significantly to her side of the pitch as Jabeurs bold game was more failure than success.

Kenin ended the 92-minute duel of their first match ball with two casual mistakes that brought Jabeur 36 to 36, and scored an irreversible long-range shot.

Kenin, who was born in Moscow and has prepared for the encounter between Kvitova and Barty, may have been noticed by Rod Laver Aren viewers.

“I would probably be (in the crowd). It’s going to be a really exciting game. I’m in the semi-finals, at this point everyone I play will play really well.”

Petra or Ash? @SofiaKenin shares her thoughts with who she might be facing next. # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/dcJqCTbDRr

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020