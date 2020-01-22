Australian Open 2020: The Kyrgyz Difference

John Newcombe, who has seen every well-known player since the 1960s, said he had never seen anyone with Kyrgio’s style of play.

The Kyrgios difference, so to speak, is not simply that it occasionally serves in the armpit area to flatten (and maybe talk to) an opponent, or that it plays more “tweener” – by hitting the ball between its legs. than anyone else in a dark, risk-averse professional sport.

No, while sharing the characteristics of shooting with other players – including the infinitely more sophisticated and consistent Federer – the Kyrgios package is pretty distinctive.

Some facets of his game stand out like his hairstyle, like this monster’s serve. Other parts are less noticeable – for example, unlike Nadal, who has an idiosyncratic routine in which he jumps a lot before picking up and plucks his shorts, Kyrgios quickly rushes back and forth between the points, on average only 16.4 seconds before the next serve (one of the fastest tour).

“He certainly doesn’t jump 25 times,” said Newcombe. As Australia’s head of innovation Machar Reid found, this lack of a break between points can make his unpredictable.

Kyrgios prefers shorter points and uses less energy – 6.3 kilojoules per shot – than the average player (6.7 kilojoules). Federer, viewed as a model of efficiency, consumes 7.1 kilojoules per shot.

In theory, this should allow Kyrgios to perform well, but of course he would have to be physically fit to take full advantage of his low-emission style.

As Newcombe notes, Kyrgios hits the ball “flatter” than the regular player, especially on his backhand. “It’s not the traditional broad lines that he plays.”

In commenting on Kyrgios ‘opening win over Lorenzo Sonego, Jim Courier described Kyrgios’ two-handed backhand as a “shock absorber” because he did not need a full swing.

“Incredible ability to absorb and redirect pace,” was Reid’s short summary of the Kyrgios backhand.

Kyrgios differs from many players in that his backhand is the more reliable side, although he hits heavier end faces at 178 km / h, which was the fourth fastest at the Australian Open in the past four years.

Interestingly, one of Kyrgios’ most predictable methods – his steadfast ball throw, which is always the same – creates unpredictability for his opponent, as Courier noted on the show, that it is more difficult to read where he is going to serve.

Kyrgios is unusually aggressive on return to serve. He stands inside the field (unlike Nadal) and picks up the ball early, almost always hitting the ball with the ball.

The basic features of this method are modeled. He hits 53 percent of these shots on both sides, compared to 45 percent with Nadal, 44 percent with Novak Djokovic and 41 percent with Daniil Medvedev. Federer makes an average of 63 percent of his shots on the rise.

The Kyrgios serve is obviously one of the strongest in the game and took seventh place for his serve win on the tour last year. His serve value – a more complete measure of the serve provided by Machar Reid – was fifth in the opening round.

But – perhaps an indication of where he could gain ground – his second serve, despite the incredible power he had, only finished 48th in terms of effectiveness on the tour (win rate).

There are disagreements about whether Kyrgios should persist in games with his unorthodox “Tweeners”. Paul Annacone, former Federer and Pete Sampras coach, believed that these shots helped Kyrgios relax and release tension, which was positive. “Obviously, it depends on when he uses them.”

Newcombe was less enthusiastic about these Kyrgyz recordings. “I think he should probably leave her in the closet,” he said.

