Australian Open 2020 tennis: watch on TV and live stream

The season of the PDC Premier League Darts is back with a stacked line-up of talents ready to take the stage.

Michael van Gerwen is back to defend his crown, but suffered a major blow in the World Championships after defeating Peter Wright, who now hopes to add the Premier League to his trophy case.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about the PDC Premier League Darts tournament.

When is the Premier League Darts season?

The tournament starts on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and runs to Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Premier League Darts matches this week

Night 1 – Thursday, February 6

Event location: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Michael Smith against Glen Durrant

Gary Anderson against Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen against Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall against John Henderson

Gerwyn Price against Rob Cross

See below for the complete list of devices

On which channel is Premier League Darts active?

You can watch every event live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How to stream Premier League Darts live

You can view any event with a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a week pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without signing up for a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the events live via the Sky Go app on various devices.

Line-up Premier League Darts

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross

Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney

Glen Durrant

Premier League challenges (one per night)

Premier League Darts challengers

John Henderson (night 1)

Fallon Sherrock (Night 2)

Jonny Clayton (night 3)

William O’Connor (night 4)

Luke Humphries (night 5)

Stephen Bunting (night 6)

Chris Dobey (night 7)

Jeffrey de Zwaan (night 8)

Jermaine Wattimena (night 9)

Premier League Darts schedule 2020

Night 2 – Thursday, February 13

Event location: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Rob Cross against Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price against Michael Smith

Gary Anderson v Peter Wright

Glen Durrant against Fallon Sherrock

Daryl Gurney against Michael van Gerwen

Night 3 – Thursday, February 20

Event location: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Peter Wright against Rob Cross

Jonny Clayton against Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen against Nathan Aspinall

Daryl Gurney against Gerwyn Price

Glen Durrant against Gary Anderson

Night 4 – Thursday, February 27

Event location: Motorpoint Arena, Dublin

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Glen Durrant against Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross against Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney against Michael Smith

William O’Connor against Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price against Peter Wright

Night 5 – Thursday, March 5

Event location: Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Rob Cross against Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant

Nathan Aspinall against Peter Wright

Gary Anderson against Luke Humphries

Michael Smith against Michael van Gerwen

Night 6 – Thursday, March 12

Event location: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Michael Smith against Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney against Glen Durrant

Gerwyn Price against Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross against Stephen Bunting

Gary Anderson against Nathan Aspinall

Night 7 – Thursday, March 19

Event location: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Michael Smith against Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen against Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall against Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey against Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright against Glen Durrant

Night 8 – Wednesday 25 March

Event location: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Gary Anderson against Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall against Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith against Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen against Glen Durrant

Peter Wright against Jeffrey de Zwaan

Night 9 (Judgment Night) – Thursday, March 26

Event location: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Glen Durrant against Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall against Michael Smith

Peter Wright against Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen against Gary Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena against Gerwyn Price

The player with the lowest rank is removed from the competition at this point. Competitions are then determined for the remaining eight stars.

Night 10 – Thursday 2 April

Event location: The SSE Arena, Belfast

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Night 11 – Thursday, April 9

Location: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Night 12 – Thursday, April 16

Event location: The Manchester Arena, Manchester

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Night 13 – Thursday, April 23

Event location: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Night 14 – Thursday, April 30

Event location: Birmingham arena

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Night 15 – Thursday, May 7

Event location: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Night 16 – Thursday, May 14

Event location: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Watch on (7 p.m.)

Play-Offs and finals – Thursday, May 21

Event location: The O2, London

Watch on (7 p.m.)