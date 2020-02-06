Australian Open 2020 tennis: watch on TV and live stream

The season of the PDC Premier League Darts is back with a stacked line-up of talents ready to take the stage.
Michael van Gerwen is back to defend his crown, but suffered a major blow in the World Championships after defeating Peter Wright, who now hopes to add the Premier League to his trophy case.
RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about the PDC Premier League Darts tournament.
When is the Premier League Darts season?
The tournament starts on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and runs to Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Premier League Darts matches this week
Night 1 – Thursday, February 6
Event location: P&J Live, Aberdeen
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Michael Smith against Glen Durrant
Gary Anderson against Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen against Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall against John Henderson
Gerwyn Price against Rob Cross
On which channel is Premier League Darts active?
You can watch every event live on Sky Sports Action.
How to stream Premier League Darts live
Line-up Premier League Darts
- Michael van Gerwen
- Gary Anderson
- Gerwyn Price
- Peter Wright
- Nathan Aspinall
- Rob Cross
- Michael Smith
- Daryl Gurney
- Glen Durrant
- Premier League challenges (one per night)
Premier League Darts challengers
- John Henderson (night 1)
- Fallon Sherrock (Night 2)
- Jonny Clayton (night 3)
- William O’Connor (night 4)
- Luke Humphries (night 5)
- Stephen Bunting (night 6)
- Chris Dobey (night 7)
- Jeffrey de Zwaan (night 8)
- Jermaine Wattimena (night 9)
Premier League Darts schedule 2020
Night 2 – Thursday, February 13
Event location: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Rob Cross against Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price against Michael Smith
Gary Anderson v Peter Wright
Glen Durrant against Fallon Sherrock
Daryl Gurney against Michael van Gerwen
Night 3 – Thursday, February 20
Event location: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Peter Wright against Rob Cross
Jonny Clayton against Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen against Nathan Aspinall
Daryl Gurney against Gerwyn Price
Glen Durrant against Gary Anderson
Night 4 – Thursday, February 27
Event location: Motorpoint Arena, Dublin
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Glen Durrant against Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross against Gary Anderson
Daryl Gurney against Michael Smith
William O’Connor against Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price against Peter Wright
Night 5 – Thursday, March 5
Event location: Westpoint Arena, Exeter
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Rob Cross against Daryl Gurney
Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant
Nathan Aspinall against Peter Wright
Gary Anderson against Luke Humphries
Michael Smith against Michael van Gerwen
Night 6 – Thursday, March 12
Event location: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Michael Smith against Peter Wright
Daryl Gurney against Glen Durrant
Gerwyn Price against Michael van Gerwen
Rob Cross against Stephen Bunting
Gary Anderson against Nathan Aspinall
Night 7 – Thursday, March 19
Event location: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Michael Smith against Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen against Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall against Gerwyn Price
Chris Dobey against Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright against Glen Durrant
Night 8 – Wednesday 25 March
Event location: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Gary Anderson against Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall against Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith against Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen against Glen Durrant
Peter Wright against Jeffrey de Zwaan
Night 9 (Judgment Night) – Thursday, March 26
Event location: Rotterdam Ahoy
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Glen Durrant against Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall against Michael Smith
Peter Wright against Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen against Gary Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena against Gerwyn Price
The player with the lowest rank is removed from the competition at this point. Competitions are then determined for the remaining eight stars.
Night 10 – Thursday 2 April
Event location: The SSE Arena, Belfast
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Night 11 – Thursday, April 9
Location: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Night 12 – Thursday, April 16
Event location: The Manchester Arena, Manchester
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Night 13 – Thursday, April 23
Event location: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Night 14 – Thursday, April 30
Event location: Birmingham arena
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Night 15 – Thursday, May 7
Event location: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Night 16 – Thursday, May 14
Event location: First Direct Arena, Leeds
Watch on (7 p.m.)
Play-Offs and finals – Thursday, May 21
Event location: The O2, London
Watch on (7 p.m.)