Australian Open 2020 tennis: How to watch TV and live stream

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of 2020, and the competition for a successful start to the season will be intense.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka return to defend their titles.

Andy Murray should have been in his first Grand Slam down under since last year’s tournament, but has dropped out due to a pelvic problem.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday, January 20, 2020 and runs until Sunday February 2, 2020,

Where will the Australian Open 2020 take place?

The tournament takes place at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

TBC

This is how you can watch the Australian Open in the UK and stream it live

Eurosport will broadcast the tournament exclusively live on its channels and on the Internet.

If you want to access Eurosport Player directly, it costs £ 6.99 a month or £ 39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime

There will be a highlights show that airs daily on the BBC.