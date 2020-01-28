Australian Open 2020 tennis: How to watch TV and live stream

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of 2020, and the competition for a successful start to the season will be intense.

Novak Djokovic sails in the hope of defending his title, but is driven to the extreme by a number of tough competitors.

Fan favorite Roger Federer will pull into the crowd again while Rafael Nadal, the first seed, will hope to make a big impact.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday, January 20, 2020 and runs until Sunday February 2, 2020,

Where will the Australian Open 2020 take place?

The tournament takes place at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

We will update this section every day with the upcoming order of games so that you know exactly when the games are taking place.

Monday, January 27 – DAY 8 Order of the game

Tuesday, January 28 – DAY 9 Order of Play

Wednesday, January 29 – DAY 10 Order of the game

Thursday, January 30 – DAY 11 Order of the game

Friday, January 31 – DAY 12 Order of the game

Saturday, February 1 – DAY 13 Order of the game

Sunday, February 2 – DAY 14 Order of the game

This is how you can watch the Australian Open in the UK and stream it live

Eurosport will broadcast the tournament exclusively live on its channels and on the Internet.

If you want to access Eurosport Player directly, it costs £ 6.99 a month or £ 39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime

There will be a highlights show that airs daily on the BBC.