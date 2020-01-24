Australian Open 2020 | Roger Federer defeats John Millman after a five-sentence epic thriller

For Federer’s opponent in Queensland, who defeated the Swiss on a brutally wet night at the US Open 18 months ago, this was not the continuation of the original, but it was close.

In a way, this contest, which was captivating and entertaining as always, was decided in the tense moments of the second set. That was the moment when Federer, who had the risk of having to overcome a gap of two sets, climbed powerfully in the tiebreaker to smooth the competition.

Then, after Federer defeated the third set, Millman dug deep into the fourth to level out the competition and turn the match into a fifth.

John Millman congratulates Roger Federer on his game in the third round. Credit: Eddie Jim

Then, apart from consecutive breaks in the third and fourth games, it was consistently tight and went into the rare area of ​​the super tiebreaker, where Millman would likely win a second remarkable victory over the Swiss champions in the majors.

He had an 8: 4 lead after consecutive wins and the match looked good. But Federer wasn’t done yet and forced some mistakes from Millman’s stick. Federer only needed a match ball to close it.

After the match, Federer paid tribute to his opponent.

“Thank goodness this was a great tie breaker, otherwise I would have lost it. John played a great match, a great fighter, a good guy,” said Federer.

“There was a bit of luck. Some good decisions. He did everything to start the tiebreaker.