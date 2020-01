The Australian Open are the traditional curtain starters of every year and often offer a huge drama with high cash prizes.

The prize money was increased by 13.6 percent to a tournament record of £ 39 million.

RadioTimes.com rounds out the entire prize money for tennis stars at the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open Prize Money – Men’s and Women’s Singles

Winner – £ 2,204,323

Second – £ 1,104,836

Quarter-finals – £ 280,891

Round 4 – £ 160,509

Round 3 – £ 96,305

Round 2 – £ 68,484

Round 1 – £ 48,153

Australian Open Prize Money – Men’s and Women’s Doubles

Winner – £ 406,623

Second – £ 203,311

Quarter-finals – £ 58.853

Round 3 – £ 33,172

Round 2 – £ 20,331

Round 1 – £ 13,376

Australian Open Prize Money – Mixed Doubles

Winner – £ 101,656

Second – £ 53,503

Semifinals – £ 26,751

Quarter-finals – £ 12,841

Round 2 – £ 6,420

Round 1 – £ 3,344

