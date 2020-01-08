Australian Open 2020 | Organizers monitor air quality after forest fires in southeast Australia

Loading...

“But we are leading the world with extreme heat policies and expect to do the same in terms of air quality.

“We have three roofed stadiums, so the game continues.”

Tiley said the players understood the situation and were very supportive of efforts to ensure their well-being during the tournament.

“What’s new is that we do real-time monitoring on site,” said Tiley.

“Currently, you can typically monitor within 24 hours by going to a website, but we’ll go into more detail about the website and publish it locally.

“Then we will use this analysis to make decisions about the safety and well-being of the fans.”

He said that players were also aware that the problems the tournament is facing are minor compared to people’s experiences in areas affected by bush fires.

Tiley announced that the world’s leading players will participate in a fundraiser at Rod Laver Arena next Wednesday to raise money for the Victorian Bushfire appeal.

“Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas all agreed to attend Wednesday night,” said Tiley.

“We will announce more players in the coming days. We will try to get more on the pitch.”

“We will be introducing the game over a period of about two and a half hours, but we will also come together as a community as part of the relief efforts.

“We hope to collect as much money as possible.”

