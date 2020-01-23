Australian Open 2020 | Nick Kyrgios beats Gilles Simon in four sets and goes into the third round

The game quickly changed towards the last phase of the third set. Kyrgios, who hit 4-3, missed a little and Simon saw his chance. The second time, Kyrgios threw two double faults and the game – and the momentum – was with the French.

From that moment on, Kyrgios only won two points when Simon won the hard-fought third set in 54 minutes.

Kyrgios took the time to regain his composure, and a decisive break in the serve in the 11th game of the last set gave him the chance to finish it in four entertaining sets.

After the game, Kyrgios was aware that he had lost his temper.

“I got lost,” said Kyrgios in court. “I could have gone to a very dark place in this fourth sentence, but somehow I pulled it away.

“It was a tough game. I’m just happy to get through. It would have been interesting if a fifth set had come out.”

Australian Nick Kyrgios dominated parts of his game against Gilles Simon, but was still nervous at times

In front of a supportive, but sometimes clearly nervous audience, Kyrgios was very tactical when he focused on the weaknesses of the experienced Frenchman.

He dominated the aces and ruthlessly took advantage of Simon’s slow second serve early on.

Three service breaks in the opening games of the first three sets seemed to get Kyrgios on their way to victory.

Apart from the fact that the fleeting Australian reacted negatively to his players’ box after Simon’s return, there were otherwise only fleeting moments in which Kyrgios would previously have lost his coolness.

When the umpire referee Jaume Campistol announced a hard time violation against him late in the second set, Kyrgios could not help but react. But above all, it didn’t break out.

It was technically a correct call, but as the TV commentators found, giving a warning wasn’t a real feeling of the moment, as Kyrgios had delayed his serve while waiting for the crowd to calm down.

“The clock went to zero, but this guy serves quickly,” Jim Courier thought about Channel Nine, referring to Kyrgio’s typical rapid-fire pattern between the dots.

So, to illustrate one point, Kyrgios mimicked some of Nadal’s conservation features. His message to the referee was clear: “I’m upset, I’m not going to say anything, and what about what other players are doing?”

It was striking that Kyrgios ended the long rally far better against an experienced and talented player who was once anchored in the top 10 in the world.

The Australian captain of the men’s team, Lleyton Hewitt, was back in the Kyrgios corner. Kyrgios, who had not yet prevailed among the majors, was not afraid to release one or the other “C’mon” after a big point or moment.

At the start of the game, it took Simon some time to get out of the locker room – figuratively not literally – and set his own warning about a time delay before the first serve was knocked down.

In contrast, Kyrgios was immediately sedentary and in love.

The first sentence was about the pace. And Kyrgios usually had it. His pattern of tricky and unconventional shots – a tween here or there and flat, frightening forehead – seemed to have caught Simon off guard.

In the seventh game, the Australian crashed again and reached the double break, winning the game with a backhand winner. His next service game went smoothly and completed the first set in 27 minutes.

Similar to the opening set, Kyrgios earned a break in the second round. Kyrgios had clearly thought about the best tactic and it showed.

Simon got absolutely nothing from his slow second serve. In the middle of the second set, the long-lived Frenchman had only won a third of the points when his first serve deviated from the goal.

“It is one of the lightest second serves you will see at this level, and Kyrgios is currently abusing it,” said Courier.

Yes, victory seemed inevitable in the second set, and doubts arose in the last set. But Kyrgios will be happy to take this victory.

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

