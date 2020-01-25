“Damn a tennis player. Don’t know him as a person. I’m sure he’s fine.”

When asked about comments Kyrgios made last year – when he called Nadal “super salty” – the 24-year-old said he had nothing but respect for the 19-time Grand Slam winner.

“The last time I played against him was at Wimbledon. We had a pretty good match, 7: 6 in the fourth set. At the end of the day, we are two different tennis players. We do it very differently,” he said.

“After Wimbledon I lost, I was beaten by the better player. I shook his hand, looked him in the eye and said: ‘Too good’.

“No matter if we don’t like each other or whatever, I think there is a layer of respect.

“He is one of the greatest of all time. I also read that he thinks I am good for sports.

Kyrgios waves to the crowd after defeating Karen Khachanov.Credit:AP

“There is a layer of respect that we both have for each other. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we like each other, but … we’ll go out there and give contrasting styles and personalities.”

Nadal may have played the last duel between the two, but Kyrgios has a 2-1 lead on the hard court.

The reason for this, according to Kyrgios, is its suitability against left-handers.

“I’ve loved playing left-handed since I was young. I feel like I know which game plan I need to bring to be successful against them,” he said.

A showdown in the fourth round with Rafael Nadal is pending. Credit: Luis Enrique Ascui

“I mean, Rafa is a completely different beast. I mean, I somehow know his patterns. Everyone knows his patterns, there is nothing that can be done about it. Federer knows his patterns. Everyone knows his patterns. He executes them at the highest level.” Level.

“But to be honest, I don’t even think about the match. I mean, today’s match hasn’t even started. I’m still dealing with a few emotions. I just like to play left-handed.”

Kyrgios will recover on Sunday before taking on Nadal at Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

“I’m honestly super excited. It’s damn cool to play one of the best tennis players on center court doing your own slam,” he said.

“Yes, I have a lot of time until then. Obviously it will be another physical fight. Nothing will be easier with him. He had a relatively routine match today, so he’ll feel good.”

“I’m looking forward to it. That’s why you’re playing.”

