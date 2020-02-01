Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza Sofia Kenin

Fourteen years later, she got this first Grand Slam title after defeating Gurbine Muguruza in three sets 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 2.

“I just want to say, you know, my dream has officially come true. I can’t even describe this feeling. It’s so emotional and I’ve worked so hard. I’m just so grateful to be here. Dreams come true, so If you have a dream, you will make it come true, “said Kenin.

Kenin faced Muguruza with confidence that he had nothing to lose.

Muguruza played with someone who whispered to himself that he had everything to lose.

Reflecting Kenin’s conviction and dogged defiance, she did her best in fighting to defend the breakpoints, just like she did against Ash Barty. She defended no better game than in the fifth game of the third set when she was 0: 40 inferior and faced a crucial break.

In the most critical phase of the game, she saved the game and interrupted Muguruza’s serve in the next game when Muguruza gave her a double fault at breakpoint. That seemed to apply to Muguruza’s mindset as much as to Kenins.

Then again, when Muguruza served to defend the match and championship point, there was a double mistake.

Garbine Muguruza got off to a strong start but was unable to keep up with Sofia Kenin

To win, Kenin had to defeat Muguruza and use her own faith without evading her impetuosity and emotion.

To win Muguruza, they had to defeat Kenin and themselves. Muguruza had won two Grand Slam titles before a breathtaking loss of form. Last year she played tennis that was barely recognizable when she won a French Open and Wimbledon. She played tennis, as Woody Allen said of a cellist – he tried to blow into the instrument.

In order to collect herself again and find out how she can reach the peak of her sport again, she has climbed to an actual summit – the Kilimanjaro. Saturday evening was the perfect moment for sporting redemption.

It started well for her, but after winning the first set, Muguruza frowned and Kenin solidified.

Muguruza, which was not sown in breathtaking form after the fall, had to defeat three top ten players to reach the final. They won in straight sets. She beat more top ten players in this tournament than last year.

In fact, after the French Open last year, she only played eight games in seven months. She won one.

The women’s final against Kenin was their seventh game in this tournament. She also came into the open with a flu, so there was.

In view of this, the physical strain they began to show. She lost the second sentence and sought medical help during the break.

She returned to the court, but seemed distracted from her body and wanted to shorten the points.

In contrast, Kenin was dynamic and energetic, energetic and determined to win.

Besides, why shouldn’t she? She knew what to do. She has been known since she was seven.

Michael Gleeson is an award-winning senior sports journalist specializing in AFL and athletics.

Most seen in sports

Loading