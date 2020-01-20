Australian Open 2020: All eyes on Nick

“Every time they played it was tight and it seems like the fight against (Nadal) is getting the best out of Nick.”

It’s no secret that Kyrgios and Nadal disagree.

Kyrgios’ win against Spanish No. 1 at Wimbledon in 2014 shocked the world and put the Australian on the map.

It also triggered a rivalry that turned into a word war in the past 12 months.

Nadal fired the first shot when he said the Australian had no respect.

“I don’t think he’s a bad guy at all. I think he’s a good guy. What he lacks is a little respect for the public, for his rival and for himself. I think he should improve that, said Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal see eye-to-eye

Kyrgios returned to serving when he accused the Spanish superstar of being “super salty”.

“He’s my opposite and he’s super salty. If he wins, he’ll credit it to the opponent. But once I beat him, he has no respect for me, my fans, or the game,” said Kyrgios.

“And I like” what are you talking about ?! ‘

And while this out-of-court rivalry makes the potential Melbourne Park clash devastating, Kyrgios’ 3: 4 record against Nadal suggests Newcombe is on the money because of the clashes in the square.

The majority of Nick Kyrgios hopes for Australia’s male contingent at the Australian Open.Credit:AAP

However, he does not believe that the controversial Australian can survive only by cheaply matching against the Spanish star.

Newcombe says that Kyrgio’s best tennis is played when the pressure valve is released.

“I think it has something to do with the freedom he has when facing Rafa,” said the former number 1 in the world.

“When you go up against a guy like that, there isn’t that much pressure and then Nick is at his best.

Kyrgios starts its Australian Open campaign on Tuesday

“We tend to see his best tennis when he has a clear stroke and expectations are not there.”

As public expectations wane, should Kyrgios make it into the second week of the game and take on Nadal, the pressure will remain until then.

The No. 2 Australian is used to being the center of attention, but the stomach injury that kept Alex de Minaur from his home game left Kyrgios as the nation’s only realistic hope of seeing an Australian as the last left since 1976 ,

This spotlight can occasionally crash the 24-year-old, though his infamous antics still hang over his head given the ATP fine of $ 36,000 and the 16-week probation period from the meltdown of the Cincinnati Masters.

“Only he knows what he’s going to do. The rest of us will have to wait and see,” Newcombe said.

“But if he serves well, he will always be hard to beat.

“It just brings him so many cheap points and it also shortens points, games and matches for him.

“It helps Nick when he plays the top five sets.”

Kyrgios will open its Australian Open campaign against unknown Italian Lorenzo Sonego today.

