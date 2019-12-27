Australian non-alcoholic beer market soars

Loading...

All key players in the Australian market sell non-alcoholic beer and the range of non-alcoholic beers is expected to continue to grow.

So what about non-alcoholic beer that appeals to some consumers? Who drinks it and what did these people drink before? And what potential do brewers think of the product?

Sid Ajala is responsible for beer at the liquor merchant BWS, which belongs to the Woolworths supermarket. He says that people get their first taste of alcohol-free beer from a friend, at parties, receptions, and other social occasions, and after their initial discovery, some buy it for themselves.

"We sell a lot of non-alcoholic beers," says Ajala.

According to BWS, sales of non-alcoholic beers at their points of sale have increased by 60% since July, no doubt thanks to the introduction in 2018 of Carlton Zero sold by Carlton & United Breweries and Heineken 0.0, sold by Lion . CUB and Lion are the first two and the largest brewers in Australia.

Industry statistics from The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald show the scale and growth of the segment in Australia.

CUB, for example, says it will brew around 3.5 million liters of Carlton Zero this year. Since 330 milliliters fit into a Carlton Zero stubby, that's a lot of stubbies. Currently, non-alcoholic, low-alcohol and medium-beers account for approximately 25% of all CUB beer sales.

Scott Harris, brewing products marketing director at Coopers, Australia's largest independent brewer, says that the overall market for non-alcoholic beer in Australia has grown by about 50% over of the past year.

It is not cool to drink alcohol-free beer, they actually think it is a good idea … sometimes they just don't want alcohol.

Scott Harris, Marketing Director, Product Brewing at Coopers

BWS says it is ready for the climb. "We saw this trend happen a few years ago," says Ajala.

"We started talking to our suppliers about bringing products to our customers because we knew our customers would want them. And sales are doing what we expected them to do. high customer demand, "he says.

CUB says its Carlton Zero non-alcoholic beer has had more than $ 10 million in sales in its first 12 months on the market.

BWS currently stocks four beers with an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 0.0 percent and five others with an ABV of 0.5 percent. The company also plans to expand its range of alcohol-free and low-alcohol beers.

Asked about the sales performance this summer given the greater awareness, range and advertising of alcohol-free and low-alcohol beers, Ajala said: "Growth is not slowing down, and our team is through it and our customers are looking for these products. "

He says customer feedback indicates that the taste of non-alcoholic beers has improved significantly over the past two years.

"I went to the shops myself and tasted with customers and the surprise on their face when they tried non-alcoholic beer and discovered the flavor, that's all just amazing, "says Ajala.

"You can see the realization that" it tastes as good as any other beer, "" he says.

So who drinks alcohol-free beer?

Are these fat guys in blue shirts driving trucks all day and tough guys with tattoos working outside with their hands and sweating?

Or is it mainly people who like the taste of beer but want to avoid or limit their consumption of alcohol?

A market study conducted this year by CUB gives an overview of customers drinking Carlton Zero.

Research has revealed that the average age of Carlton Zero drinkers is between 25 and 34 years and that over 40% of drinkers are women. This is a higher proportion of women than for alcoholic beers.

"It (Carlton Zero) is selling very well, we have been very, very happy with how it has gone so far. In the first 12 months it has recorded over 10 million dollars in sales, "said Reid Sexton, CUB's external relations manager.

"And it was one of the most successful product launches we have ever had. It has been very well received by beer lovers because it is an alcohol-free beer that really tastes like beer, "he says.

Sexton points out that the master brewers who make Carlton Zero also make their alcoholic beers.

Heineken claims that its 0.0 alcohol-free beer is responsible for around 10% of all Heineken sales in certain markets.

"Carlton Zero would have a very familiar taste to people who drink traditional Carlton beers … It’s a familiar taste but it’s his own taste," he says.

"We would love to win something like 2 percent beer. If non-alcoholic beer were to reach 2 to 5 percent of all beer sales in Australia, then the price would be hundreds of millions of dollars," said -he.

"We have seen this through the sales of medium drinks (beers). There is no doubt that people still like beer but want to moderate their consumption, and there are a multitude of reasons that, I suppose, could be the cause, "he says.

Gerard Smith, marketing director at Lion, says that a wide range of people buy Heineken 0.0, some seeing it as an alternative to a light beer and for some reason don't want alcohol in their system after drinking.

He also thinks that sometimes people drink it instead of a soft drink or water.

"About 25 percent of Heineken's sales (0.0) are from people who buy it in addition to their regular beer. So what that tells me is that people buy their standard beer , then they also add a zero "beer … and they might have a few regular beers and then they will have a zero beer just to moderate it," he says.

Smith says that in beer markets similar to Australia where Heineken 0.0 is sold, such as Britain, New Zealand and some European markets, Heineken non-alcoholic beer is responsible for around 10% of all Heineken sales.

"In Australia, that represents around 4% of total Heineken sales," he says.

"Since we really put out the full distribution and marketing campaign, we have seen massive growth. And we are in a situation where we are really pretty much in stock. It has been much bigger than we expected ", he says.

"I think the general trend that seems to be happening in beer is related to the fact that people are becoming more aware of what they are drinking. That means they are thinking about styles of beer in crafting, so there are more flavors and hops and the way beer is made, and I think there is then an overall trend about people who want to drink better. And I think the well-being is one of them, "he says.

Large beer producers say that people who now drink their alcohol-free offerings probably drank a range of beers before their alcohol-free labels arrived, including the best-known brands, some premium international beers, and craft beers.

It's not brand new

Non-alcoholic beer can be considered a new trend, but it is not a new product. The South Australian brewer Coopers, the country's largest independent brewer, started making its first offer in the category a long time ago.

"We've been doing it now since the late 1970s. So it's pretty funny when we hear people talking about this new craze," says Scott Harris of Coopers.

This drink is called Coopers Ultra Light and has an alcohol content of 0.5 percent. The company describes it as a "brewed malt drink", but the alcohol content is so small that it is considered by drinkers to be a non-alcoholic beer.

For comparison, the big Coopers Pale Ale sale has an alcohol content of 4.5%.

Coopers also sells a non-alcoholic beer called Holsten 0.0, which it has imported under license from European beer maker Carlsberg for about eight years.

Holsten 0.0 is produced in the same way as a German pilsner, but once it is made, Harris says that brewers "use a vacuum method to remove alcohol from beer. . under vacuum, they wring it out and remove the alcohol at low temperature so that it does not damage the product ".

A different approach is used to make Coopers Ultra Light. With this beer, a special yeast is used which does not ferment as deeply as the other yeasts used to make beers at full power.

"When you later delete the alcohol at Holsten, we also end up with a beer that is not only alcohol-free, but also low in calories, which leads to what is currently going on the market. has changed dramatically in recent years, "said Harris.

Holsten 0.0 may be burning slowly, as nearly a decade after arriving in Australia, Harris says sales have increased by around 20% so far this year. "If you look at the entire alcohol-free market for beer right now, it's about 50% more than last year," he said.

Harris, who has worked in the beer industry for more than 30 years, says that in previous years, people drank non-alcoholic beer mainly for health or religious reasons.

"But everything has changed, it's not what drivers are these days. What is happening these days is more your younger audience, your 18 to 35 years old, and they are very health conscious and it's all part of "which is good for" me "type movement, he says.

These consumers always drink full beers when they want to, but they prefer non-alcoholic beer to soft drinks.

"It's not cool to drink alcohol-free beer, they actually think it's a good idea … they like beer, but sometimes they just don't want to alcohol, "he says.

Harris says that in the past few years, sales of non-alcoholic beer have increased by about 8 to 9 percent each year, but this has increased recently due to the growing consumer preference for beer without alcohol, combined with the arrival of non-alcoholic beer by the main brewers.

"It was always going to happen, it's accelerating," he says.

