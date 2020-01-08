Australian motorcycle rider Toby Price finished sixth in the Dakar Rally

Loading...

“At the beginning of the stage, we made damn good progress, but unfortunately I made a few mistakes that really cost me,” he said.

“One of those mistakes was towards the end of the stage, when it was difficult for me to track down a particular WPC that was marked in a really difficult position. I’m not sure how to proceed here.”

The American Ricky Brabec, who was five seconds behind Price in the opening phase, won the third stage and took the lead in the overall standings.

The Australian Rodney Faggoter finished 14th in the third stage with the compatriots Trevor Wilson (89th), Ben Young (90th) and Matthew Tisdall (125th).

Carlos Sainz won a stage race for the 33rd time in the car category.

Sainz leads the overall standings ahead of Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, the first Formula 1 champion to take part in the race, finished the stage in fifth place.

The third stage was one of the most difficult in the competition. Drivers had to drive kilometers over a loop that began and ended in Neom, a future business and leisure city on the banks of the Red Sea near the Saudi border with Egypt and Jordan.

On the fourth stage, the participants drive from Neom to Al-‘Ula.

AAP