Australian medical watchdog fines Sackler-owned opioid maker for advertising

In a statement last week, the TGA said it had issued 24 notices of violation against Mundipharma after determining that its advertising of Targin to healthcare professionals "was misleading, unbalanced and otherwise inaccurate" , and thereby violated the pharmaceutical promotion requirements set out in the code of conduct by the industry regulator Medicines Australia.

Pharmaceutical companies in Australia are banned from direct advertising to consumers, although they are free to market their pharmaceuticals to healthcare professionals – provided they follow the code of conduct .

The TGA found fault with a sentence in promotional material that said: "Opioids should be used as part of the multimodal pain management plan and as part of an ongoing trial because they are associated with potential damage, including unauthorized use, dependence and overdose. "

The TGA said the phrase "appeared to positively encourage the prescription of Targin drugs for chronic non-cancer pain".

"The TGA considers that opioids should not be represented as a central part of multimodal management of chronic non-cancer pain, and the decision to prescribe opioids should be approached with great caution," the agency said. .

Mundipharma Australia said it "respectfully disagrees" with the TGA's assessment of the sentence, which the company says is no longer used.

"Mundipharma's intention with this statement was to proactively and voluntarily recommend caution when healthcare professionals choose to prescribe an opioid, and to clarify that this should only be considered in specific circumstances and in the as part of a comprehensive treatment program if deemed appropriate by healthcare professionals, "the company said in a statement.

The sentence that the TGA found at fault appeared in various Targin documents, and separate notices of offense were issued for each proceeding.

"Mundipharma has implemented comprehensive and robust systems and processes to ensure that all of our materials and requests are supported by sound medical evidence and scientific guidelines and are in full compliance with all applicable laws and standards. ; industry, "said the company.

Dr Simon Holliday, Australian drug addiction specialist, first complained about Targin's marketing brochure in 2018. He originally filed a complaint with Medicines Australia. But membership in Medicines Australia is not mandatory, and Mundipharma refused to participate in the complaint process because it had dropped out as a member. Holliday then went to the TGA and got nowhere. So he wrote to the Minister of Health and other legislators. He received no response.

Earlier this year, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners also complained to the TGA about the brochure.

When asked why it had taken so long to act, the TGA told the PA in an email response that it had assessed Holliday's original complaint in 2018 "and the Had considered it a low priority "for several reasons, including that health care professionals had the expertise to criticize evaluating advertising material. For this reason, he did not launch an investigation into the advertisement. After the complaint received media attention earlier this year, the TGA decided to investigate, the agency said.

"It took TGA additional time to seek advice from Medicines Australia and facilitate two face-to-face meetings with Mundipharma as part of ensuring natural justice," the agency said. l & # 39; AP.

Holliday said he was pleased to have drawn attention to the issue, which, he hopes, will be part of a larger discussion related to it. influence of large pharmaceutical companies on health care – from how pharmaceuticals are marketed to the money that pharmaceutical companies spend on medical conferences and influential research. papers.

"We have to look at the big picture on how the business and health services interact," said Holliday. "There is this secret – or overt manipulation – of how health care is developed, and I really think we have to think about it."

