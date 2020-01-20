Australian LES restaurant Sonnyboy is hosting a Bushfire Charity Dinner on January 27th

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, Cate Blanchett, Eric Bana, Geoffrey Rush, Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie listen.

The Sonnyboy restaurant on the Lower East Side is Australian owned. It is planned to fight Australia’s fire with fire from its own grill. Monday, January 27th, is their Bushfire Benefit Dinner – $ 95. All proceeds go to the Australian non-profit organization GIVIT, which donates supplies to those who have been decimated.

Stef D’Orsogna from the restaurant: “The Bushfire season is traditionally the worst in February. Additional damage can still come. ‘

A new voice

The main actor in Donald’s re-election, son-in-law Jared Kushner, even focuses on the government institution for international broadcasting Voice of America. An operation that we take for granted, that appeals to the military, that appeals to the globe in multiple languages, and that can be heard in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Jared: This news organization should be more about the president. Talk more about Trump’s achievements. ‘

Egg on their faces

Blimey! Buckingham is a chicken coop. A prince of a guy was Her Majesty’s horny, handy dandy bandy Andy, who doesn’t remember jiggling a young chick. Now his brother’s cock is pecked by a hard hen. Things are poultry there.

Andrew doesn’t talk. Harry is screeching now. You can’t sweat about a woman. The other Chicken Little can’t make his wife sweat. These HRHs require an inexpensive glass forearm spray.

Nitwit twit Harry has no career. He was once a highness, now he is low. Work less. No kind of employment from which he leaves. His only task will be to appease me-me-Meghan, who knows what she wants – and a useless, princely, untitled and working person is not IT.

Ex HRH’s husband Harry’s main job will be to urge VIPs to hire his wife. That is also their scenario. Look, next year Renée Zellweger could play her in a documentary.

So the lifelong happiness of me-me-Meghan and unregal Harry who lost his title? Check out the Hollywood couples where one is hot and the other is not. We’re talking about crap here.

Meh media

Excuse me, but I want to criticize. Why? Only because.

All-the-news-thats-to-print newspaper endorsed Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren as presidents. I mean, please. Not even their families believe they will make it. We are all Americans. Right to our opinions. The / GOP / Non-Voter / Somewhere on a Green Card / Everyone can feel how they feel. But even Vegas bet makers don’t expect these two to change sheets in the Lincoln bedroom.

Bill O’Reilly says he has lost respect for the journalist profession. I only report that when the famous columnist Liz Smith died in 17, a major news agency printed my picture.

The IRS incorrectly granted this businessman a $ 20,000 refund to which he was not entitled. As an individual with great moral values, he was then faced with the dilemma, should he tell his partner or not?

