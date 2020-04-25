Australian government offers travel concessions for India’s Test tour: Reports

The Australian government may extend the Indian team’s Town Down Under travel concessions later this year to save the Cricket Board from losing $ 300 million in the wake of the COVID-9 pandemic.

Cricket Australia is under severe financial pressure due to the global lockdown and has laid off 80 per cent of its employees. The four-Test tour of India in December and January will provide relief to the struggling board.

Currently, Australia’s borders are sealed until September 30, but they may be an extension of the travel ban.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, “International exemptions to allow an India-wide party to arrive in Australia next summer will be seriously undermined by the Federal Government’s widespread travel ban, which can be avoided if Cricket Australia loses up to AUD 300 in the wake of the corona virus pandemic Million revenue. “

The CA website received a favorable response from the government, the website reported.

Read: Team India’s brilliant run in 2019

“… As far as profitable India is concerned, the governing body has received very encouraging news about their outlook,” the report said.

Cricket Australia expects revenues of 500 million AUD primarily from broadcast rights this financial cycle. Even if the spectators are not allowed and become a cricket-only event, AUD will lose 50 million.

If the India tour fails, it will be a massive proportion.

Such a scenario (with live TV coverage alone) is expected to generate about $ 500 million in CA’s annual revenue, but nowhere near the level of anticipation they would expect India to welcome. There are too many test and limited overs competitions as the organization withdraws from the low end of the four-year revenue cycle, ”the report said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said his government was looking at all possible means of restarting the sport.

“It’s a safe way to do that, and to get as much stability as we can in every state and territory,” Morrison said. .

“Today all states and territories strongly support this and they will be very helpful.”

. Series Covid 19