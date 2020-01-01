Australian golfers plot against US PGA Tour after year without victory

Loading...

Appleby won three straight games at Kapalua from 2004, while Ogilvy was victorious in 2009 and 2010.

Steve Elkington won the event in 1992 and 1995 when held in southern California.

Jason Day hopes the sway adjustments will ease his back problems.Credit: Getty Images

The likes of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and reigning champion Xander Schauffele are fighting for a total of $ 9.5 million in a field of just 35 uninterrupted Thursday players.

Meanwhile, the Australians led by former world no. 1 Jason Day and Adam Scott, as well as Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are preparing to return to victory in 2020.

Day is busy tweaking his swing to relieve the pressure on his annoying back, which recently excluded him from the Presidents Cup and the Australian Open.

Day says he will be ready to return to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines later this month, which he won in 2015.

"The back feels good; he really needed some free time," said Day.

"I'm still in rehab because it took me four times in 2019. I needed rest and I still have to give him time to heal."

It remains to be seen whether Day will be able to resume the superb form 2015 which has won him five victories on the US Tour, including the US PGA Championship.

32-year-old longtime trainer Colin Swatton had to modify his swing to avoid other back problems.

Swatton believes that Day's tendency to move sideways with his hips on the back swing resulted in compensation in the down swing and put pressure on the back.

"I am confident that these changes are underway. I am delighted with the new year on the course," said Day.

As he appears at a career crossroads as he nears his 40th birthday this year, Scott has been a renaissance force.

The winner of the 2013 Masters recorded nine results in the top 10 in the United States in 2019, including two finalists, while participating in three of the four major golf tournaments.

Scott's recent victory in the Australian PGA Championship, his first world victory in over three years, brings the Queenslander back to 13th in the world and the dawn of another great stretch.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner will return to competition at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles in February, an event he has already won.

Leishman and Cameron Smith will resume at next week's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Smith slipped three places in the world top 50 and has missed an automatic place in the Masters at Augusta since the close of December.

He will now spend four months trying to win on the US Tour or climb back into this top 50 by March 30.

