Australian forest fire smoke generates health fears in cities at paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Her friend, Sonia Connor, described the struggle to keep her own energetic 3-year-old daughter in their Canberra home with windows and doors sealed by tape when the outside temperature exceeded 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit). It is a choice between airflow in stifling heat or keeping away potentially toxic smoke.

“My daughter didn’t show any kind of symptoms, let’s say. I feel it in my lungs, my throat feels weird,” Connor said.

“It doesn’t seem to stop her, but the long-term effects? Who knows? She’s 3. Who knows what’s going to happen?” She added.

Slovenian tennis player Dalila Jakupovic fell to her knees on Wednesday in a coughing mood while participating in a qualification match for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“I have never experienced anything like this,” Jakupovic told Nine Network’s television.

“We are used to pollution – we play in China and more polluted countries – but this smoke is something else that we are certainly not used to.”

Canberra and Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have called the world’s most polluted cities at different times in recent weeks, although some claim that industrial pollutants in places like New Delhi are more dangerous than wood smoke.

The fires have claimed at least 28 lives since September, destroyed more than 2,600 homes, and destroyed more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million hectares), mostly in the state of New South Wales. The burnt area is larger than the US state of Indiana.

The state of Victoria increased its official death toll by one to five on Wednesday when it reclassified the death of a fire management contractor in November as a victim of the current natural fire crisis.

Hospital admissions have increased in cities affected by smoke, with some patients suffering from asthma for the first time in their lives. The government has responded by spreading 3.5 million free masks without particles.

Acting Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said he was talking to the government about an investigation into the long-term health consequences of natural fire smoke.

Bruce Thompson, president of the Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand, is one of the experts in respiratory diseases predicting an increase in heart and lung diseases, as well as some cancers such as climate change, long-term exposure to natural fire, an annual phenomenon makes.

“We breathe in things that the lungs don’t like, that lead to major changes, especially those susceptible to respiratory diseases,” Thompson said.

Thompson, who has itchy eyes and a runny nose of smoke at home in Melbourne, said comparisons could be made between the current crisis and a natural fire that ignited coal in the open-cut Hazelwood mine in the city of Morwell in the state of Victoria in 2014. The fire burned for 45 days and covered Morwell and his 14,000 inhabitants in thick smoke and coal dust.

That exposure still took its toll on the health of the Morwell community and the wider Latrobe Valley, especially the young, Thompson said.

Brian Oliver, head of the Respiratory Molecular Pathogenesis at the University of Technology Sydney, compared long-term and repeated exposure to such a natural fire to smoking cigarettes.

Oliver predicted increases in smoker’s disease throughout Australia as wild smoke is more common in a drier and hotter future.

NASA says the unprecedented masses of Australian smoke that have drifted east across the Pacific Ocean have returned after a world tour.

In the US, an estimated 20,000 premature deaths occur annually due to chronic exposure to wild smoke. According to scientists funded by NASA, this is expected to double by the end of the century, because tens of millions of people are exposed to massive “smoke waves” coming from flames in Western states.

Experts say that an increase in serious health problems in California can be almost inevitable for vulnerable residents, as disasters become more common.

Research suggests that children, the elderly and people with existing health problems are most at risk.

Short-term exposure to natural fire can exacerbate existing asthma and lung disease, leading to emergency care or hospitalization, studies have shown. Increases in doctor visits or hospital treatment for respiratory tract infections, bronchitis and pneumonia in otherwise healthy people have also been found during and after forest fires.

Some studies have also found an increase in ER visits for heart attacks and strokes in people with existing heart conditions on heavy smoking days during previous forest fires in California, reflecting research into potential risks of urban air pollution.

For most healthy people, exposure to wildfire smoke is just an annoyance, causing burning eyes, scratchy sore throat, or discomfort on the chest that all disappear when the smoke disappears.

Wood smoke contains some of the same toxic chemicals as urban air pollution, along with small particles of vapor and soot that are 30 times thinner than a human hair. These can infiltrate the bloodstream and possibly cause inflammation and damage to blood vessels even in healthy people, research into urban air pollution has shown. Studies have linked heart attacks and cancer to long-term exposure to air pollution.

Whether exposure to natural fire smoke entails the same risks is uncertain, and it is difficult to determine damage caused by smog versus natural fire smoke. Little is known about the long-term effects of natural fire smoke due to difficulties in studying populations years after a natural fire.

Michael Abramson, professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine at Monash University in Melbourne, is co-author of a report on ongoing research into the health effects of the Hazelwood fire.

Abramson insists on a national study of the health effects of the latest forest fires, and said his research focused on a much smaller population of 74,000 people in the Latrobe Valley.

“We are now seeing substantial exposure that extends over weeks to cities with millions of inhabitants, so I think it is very likely that there are more subtle effects that we were unable to detect,” Abramson said.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press