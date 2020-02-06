Australian firefighters get their own Funko Pop to help animals affected by the forest fires

Only slightly less famous than Rule 34 is the rule that if anything exists, it is a Funko Pop. Funko is known to apply its vinyl touch to everything it can achieve, everything from The Office to Stranger Things to Baby Yoda.

In the latter case, the ubiquitous supplier of statuettes with button eyes permanently uses his assimilation capabilities.

Funko has announced a limited edition Australian firefighter Pop figure, complete with a vinyl koala on their legs. Retail for $ 19.99 Australian dollar, all proceeds from the “Bushfire Heroes” rating go to the National Bushfire appeal of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“The RSPCA works with government and emergency services, vets and local authorities to provide much needed equipment and supplies, emergency assistance, and to identify and assess injured animals in need,” Funko’s Jesse Little wrote in the announcement.

The figurine is a collaboration with the Australian collector PopCultcha and is only available on their website, although they are shipped worldwide. Pre-orders are now open, with delivery expected in June.

But if you want to help the wild animals in Australia, but don’t feel like a little fireman staring sadly from your bookcase, you can also make a donation directly to the RSPCA on their website. They definitely need the help. Experts estimate that more than a billion animals have been killed in the unprecedented forest fires in Australia, with more wounded and facing hunger due to the destruction of their habitat.

“As soon as the active fire zones have disappeared, our most challenging work begins,” wrote the RSPCA. “Our work will continue for months after the fires have stopped.”

