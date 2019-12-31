Australian firefighters capture a scary moment when the truck is enveloped in a devastating national fire

Loading...

The terrifying video, which was shot amidst the forest fires in Australia, shows the moment when a fire and rescue team in New South Wales was surrounded by a blazing fire.

The video was taken by a firefighter in an emergency vehicle and shows the apocalyptic scene as the crews drove down a road near Nowra – about two hours' drive from Sydney – with a fire wall just a few meters away and smoke almost visible Generated zero.

The fire and rescue station NSW 509 from the suburb of Wyoming in the state of New South Wales posted the video on Twitter at around 3:00 p.m. Local time on New Years Eve.

"This video shows the moment when their truck was hit by the brush fire south of Nowra," said the fire and rescue service.

"The crew was forced to find shelter in their truck when the fire front went through."

Firemen are seen trying to use materials inside the vehicle to reflect the heat as they seek shelter in the truck. The fire department said the crews were fine after the incident.

READ MORE: A look at the Australian forest fires Canadian firefighters help fight

The forest fires across Australia have destroyed approximately 5 million hectares of land, killed at least 12 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

The annual fire season, which peaked during the summer in the southern hemisphere, began earlier this year after an unusually warm and dry winter. Record heat and windy conditions triggered forest fires in the states of New South Wales and Queensland on the east coast of Australia.

Canadian crews leave to fight forest fires in Australia

Police in New South Wales said Tuesday that two men believed to be father and son have died in a house in the southeastern city of Cobargo, with concerns that another man will be missing.

"They were obviously trying to do their best with the fire when it broke early in the morning," said Gary Worboys, New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner. "The other person we want to contact probably tried to defend their property early in the morning."

Here's a look at the fires and the damage that remains:

A rural fire service (RFS) firefighter wipes near the city of Sussex Inlet on December 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

The remains of burned-out buildings can be seen on December 31, 2019 in the main street of the city of Cobargo in New South Wales after bush fires devastated the city.

Helicopters throw water on brush fire as they approach houses on the outskirts of Bargo on December 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

A house and a car that were damaged by the catastrophic bush fires on Saturday in the village of Balmoral in the southern highlands, 120 km southwest of Sydney, Australia, on December 23, 2019.

Additional firefighters from across Canada travel to Australia to join the existing ones and help fight devastating wildfires.

Stephen Tulle, a senior officer at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, told the Canadian press that a group of 15 had left for Queensland on Monday. Another 21 are scheduled to depart later in the week.

The number of Canadian wildfire specialists stationed in Queensland and New South Wales will rise to 87 on January 4, according to Tulle.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service sends 6 more firefighters to help with deadly Australian flames

The Canadian volunteers come from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon and Parks Canada.

It is the first time that Canada is making a coordinated effort to send firefighters to Australia. Previously, crews from down under had traveled here to help British Columbia fight forest fires in 2017 and 2018.

– With files from Associated Press

