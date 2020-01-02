Australian dollar rebound creates unwanted headaches for RBA

Loading...

"This would keep the unemployment rate at around 5.25% instead of falling to 5% at the end of 2021 and keep average inflation well below the bottom of the target range throughout the forecast period, "said the RBA with reference to the results of its macroeconomic relations model for targeting inflation, known as" MARTIN ".

The RBA said the main drag on the economy of a stronger currency would be the impact on international trade, making Australian exports less competitive while simultaneously lowering the cost of imports.

"As a result, export volumes are decreasing and imports are increasing," said the RBA.

Without strengthening the currency, the RBA predicts that Australia's annual economic growth will drop from 1.7% currently to 2.8% by the end of 2020 and 3.1% ; here 2021.

Many economists estimate that the Australian economy needs to grow by around 2.75% per year in order to keep unemployment and inflationary pressures stable. If the currency continues to strengthen sustainably, it risks keeping economic growth at levels insufficient for the RBA to meet its unemployment and inflation targets.

While the TWI ended 2019 at 60.3, not far from the RBA's 60.0 level, it has been trending upward since early August, up 3.1%. Against the greenback, its gain was even greater, rising 5.2% since early October, leaving it above 70 cents for the first time since late July.

National Australia Bank monetary strategists modeling, although the Australian dollar is not overvalued against the greenback at current levels, the RBA should not welcome further strengthening of the currency given the downside risks to economic growth.

"For the RBA, one thing we learned in 2019 is its antipathy for a stronger Australian dollar," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

Mr Attrill said the RBA's decision to publish an analysis of the impact of the Australian dollar on domestic economic growth suggests that it now considers the level of the currency as an "explicit objective of monetary policy ".

As the Australian interest rate markets lowered prices for a further 25 basis point drop in the RBA by the end of next year to around 80%, which coincides with benchmark Australian 10-year government bond yields reaching more than five months high by almost 1.4%, the NAB expects the RBA to continue easing parameters policy this year to keep the Australian dollar under pressure.

"We see the performance of the economy in the first half of the year justifying two further rate cuts … even in a slightly more favorable global environment," said Mr. Attrill.

Eighteen of 22 economists polled by Bloomberg predict that the RBA will cut Australia's cash rate to 0.5% at its February 4 meeting. In contrast, interest rate markets place the probability of a rate cut next month at just over 40%.

David Scutt covers the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age markets

