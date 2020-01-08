Australian cricketers are a welcome distraction for firefighters in southern New South Wales

Loading...

“We thought it would be a good idea to just come out and basically say” G’day “and thank all the firefighters who did such a great job here in southern New South Wales,” said Paine.

“Obviously, they’re a small part of a large part of what’s going on around NSW and especially Victoria.”

“It was a very special day for us”: Paine talks to the NSW Fire and Rescue staff

Wingello, a small town of around 500 inhabitants on the edge of Morton National Park, was torn apart by a fire on the weekend.

On Monday, residents returned and found some houses burned down, while others were completely untouched and surrounded by scorched earth.

“While some properties were lost, many were saved,” said Brandon Doyle, RFS Operations Officer.

Mr. Doyle said it was great that some local cricket tragedians had managed to shake hands and take pictures with some of their heroes.

“The boys could come around and see some of the volunteer firefighters and the community themselves and see some of the great work that has been done, and unfortunately they can see firsthand the devastation fires can have on such a small community.”

Paine said it was important to come down and speak to some people in the community who were “having a really hard time”.

“It was a very special day for us to come here and see some of the devastation and see the size of the fires that came from places like this,” he said.

“When you see it, you see the fearless courage of our firefighters and firefighters who have come here to save lives and save real estate.”

The Morton fire is one of several violent fires in the southern NSW region, which together burned 500,000 hectares south of Moss Vale to Moruya.

