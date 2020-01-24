Australian cricket has to relieve Langer

Langer already applied for the position in 2011, but was not ready to go as far as he said. Mickey Arthur got the job, but high-performance manager Pat Howard liked what he saw at the previous Australian debut and created a program to ensure that Langer would one day become national coach. Good cricket coaches are hard to find.

Loading

The Australian team has made remarkable progress since its appointment in May 2018. Before his appointment, the team was helpless after the sandpaper scandal and there was an obvious need for change. When Darren Lehmann stepped down as coach, Cricket Australia didn’t have to look long for a replacement.

Langer already knew what to do. After all, Langer had to create a new culture, attitudes and disciplines with WA. Langer was busy. He has always kept a great work ethic. He had to set the law and be tough, fair and always honest. And with the same strategies and processes he’d learned at WA, things in the Australian team were gradually changing for the better.

The culture was reset and a new team spirit developed, which created a new found respect within the play group and the fans.

Langer made it all so wonderful. Yes, he was tough on the team. Developing consistent behaviors and a new style of play is never easy. This is what trainers do. You lead. Fortunately, everything went well and all appreciation must go to him and team captains Tim Paine and Aaron Finch.

All of this has a price for Langer. Enduring this lifestyle for months on the street, being away from your family for many days and walking a fine line, not straining your players or complicating instructions is a hell of a tough job.

When you look at the salaries of the three major national coaches – in India, England and Australia – Ravi Shastri, Chris Silverwood and Justin Langer are paid out about $ 1 million each year. Please trust me when I say that, they deserve it.

Unlike AFL and NRL, cricket is a 12-month sport. Longer work as head coach is very important to me. In 2019, Australia contested 12 tests, 23 one-day caps and eight Twenty20s. That could have been 91 game days, although some of the tests ended prematurely. Throw in some practice games, practice in general, travel, camp, deal with the media and other tasks, and Langer can spend more than 300 days a year in hotel rooms.

Langer’s tasks also include training 20 contracted players in conjunction with the management of 10 specialized coaches and employees.

If CA maintains its workload, Langer will be burned out in about two years, and that’s certainly not a good thing for Australian cricket.

The head coaching role of the Australian cricket team needs to evolve. I think over time it will be split into two roles. The head coach will coach the test and ODI teams and there will be a new trainer for Twenty20 cricket. Since the ICC plans to host T20 World Cup events every two years, I don’t think it’s a question of when, but when.

Now let’s say that Langer could be as good a cricket coach as Alastair Clarkson in the AFL or Wayne Bennett in the NRL. Longer can’t last as long as Clarkson, the longest-serving senior trainer in the AFL, or Bennett, who is the same in the NRL.

Justin Langer can’t coach as long as AFL champion Alastair Clarkson.Credit:AAP

Let’s look at an AFL trainer. An AFL senior trainer has a six-month season with around 25 match days to prepare for, depending on the progress in the final. He mentally and physically prepares his list of 45 players for each game plan and opponent. He also has to challenge and manage his employees from around 14 specialized trainers to ensure that the game plan prevails.

In addition, he has to deal with the over 40 employees who run the club on a daily basis. It is also a daunting job.

AFL head coach wages vary from $ 450,000 to $ 1.2 million based on each individual’s experience and success. Most clubs are around 30 days on the road. On the other hand, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley would undoubtedly leave more fans if the Magpies lose than Langer of Australian cricket fans.

Loading

So again, whose job would you prefer? Compared to AFL and NRL, the Australian cricket role has evolved over time. I roll my eyes and get a little angry when I hear from previous players who represent the old line that it is a coach’s job to “get the team down from the hotel”. While I admire and closely watch the AFL coaches, the role of the Australian cricket coach is very underestimated and underestimated.

According to the Mickey Arthur experiment, the Australian cricket community is not so tolerant of overseas coaches who run their national team. As I said, high quality cricket coaches are hard to find, and I think AFL does better when it comes to recruiting and developing future coaches.

There may be more options in the AFL, but the BCCI, for example, pays more than $ 1 million to Rahul Dravid, who is the director of the National Academy and oversees Indian A and U19 teams. He is such a good person and just the right person when it comes to young talent.

While I’m at it, CA also has to pay more to the head coaches of every state. Being the head coach of a state certainly has more responsibility than one of the national team’s special coaches, who also do a great job, but apparently get paid more. I think the role of state coaches is critical to shaping the techniques and mindsets of future Australian stars like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey.

I will leave you with just one more thought. Would you prefer to coach the Australian team to win an Ashes series or even a World Cup? Or would you prefer to train a club like Carlton, Collingwood or Richmond for an AFL Premiership? Or the Brisbane Broncos or South Sydney Rabbitohs for an NRL crown? I know which one I would prefer.

Dean Jones is a former Australian cricketer

Most seen in sports

Loading