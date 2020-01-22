Australian crews search for dreaded firefighter

CANBERRA, Australia – Officials in Australia searched Thursday for a water tanker aircraft that was afraid of crashing while fighting forest fires.

National fire brigade officials said helicopters were looking for the plane that may have crashed in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of New South Wales.

There were few other initial details about the plane or the search.

Canberra Airport is also closed on Thursday due to forest fires in the area and residents south of the capital of Australia were told to seek shelter.

The fire started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures made the conditions in Canberra worse. A second fire near the airport that started Thursday morning is at the “look and act” level.

“Arrival and departure are influenced by aviation firefighting operations,” the airport authority said in a tweet.

Another tweet from the traffic police said, “The fire is going fast and there are multiple road closures in the area. Avoid the area. Local roadblocks are in place.”

Residents in some suburbs of Canberra were advised to seek shelter and others to leave immediately.

“The defense forces help to some extent as well as see if that needs to be strengthened,” Secretary of Defense Angus Campbell told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved and people who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially at risk, as well as those who are part of the (operation) Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.

The corresponding press