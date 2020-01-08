Australian crews race to catch flames while compensation increases paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

In New South Wales, 130 fires were still burning on Tuesday, of which about 50 were uncontrolled. The cooler, rainy weather of the day offered thousands of tired firefighters a “psychological and emotional” delay as they tried to reinforce the curves around the flames before the temperatures rise again, said Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner.

“It’s really about strengthening protection to limit damage potential and the outbreak of these fires in the coming days,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The rain was not heavy enough to extinguish the fire. Victoria’s emergency minister, Lisa Neville, said Monday should drop at least 200 millimeters (8 inches) of rain to put out the fires – about 20 times what happened in the region last day. And officials warned that Australia’s forest fire season – which usually lasts until March – was by no means over.

The rain also made it difficult for the fire brigade to strategically burn certain areas and smoothed the ground for fire trucks.

Anxious, tired and frustrated after having been alive for months, many Australians have turned their anger on the Prime Minister, whose reaction to the crisis has been plainly criticized as lax and sometimes contemptuous. Morrison was confronted with a particularly severe impact on taking a family vacation to Hawaii in the middle of the disaster.

Helena Wong and her partner Justin Kam, who lost their home when fires fell through the town of Balmoral south of Sydney last month, were frustrated with what they say was a slow, uncoordinated reaction to the fires and a lack of readiness by the government.

“Disaster plans should have been introduced in advance, not after everyone being in a state of emergency and scrambling,” Wong said. “Communication can be better. We are told different things by different people. … We are a country that is sensitive to fire. Things should have been set up. “

Thousands of army, naval and air force reservists were sent out to fight the fire. On Tuesday, rescue teams were still trying to reach some affected communities. A naval ship was sent to rescue stranded residents of Mallacoota, a coastal town in Victoria that was cut off for days by fires that forced around 4,000 people to hide on the beach at the weekend. Heavy smoke wasted the navy’s efforts to give people airlift on Monday.

About 200 of the 340 residents who are still waiting to be evacuated from the city have signed up to board the naval ship on Tuesday, said Andrew Crisp, Victoria’s Emergency Management Commission. The rest hoped to be saved by a military helicopter.

The fires have taken a terrible toll on nature in the country, with carcasses of kangaroos strewn along the sides of the roads. Hundreds of millions of wild animals are believed to have been killed in the fire along with thousands of animals.

“Those who work with wildlife, those who have to go through that incredibly painful process to stock up … my heart – as someone who grew up in regional Victoria – I could only imagine how challenging it would be for my family to destroy the stock, “said Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews. “I can hardly imagine how the sorrow, the toll, that you would take on.”

Nick Perry and Kristen Gelineau, The Associated Press