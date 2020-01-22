This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Scientists studying an old impact crater in the Australian Outback have finally succeeded in dating the structure, and “old” is a bit of an understatement. The Yarrabubba crater was formed by an impact some 2.2 billion years ago, making it the oldest known impact crater on earth. This date also suggests that the impact of Yarrabubba may have helped Earth to make its way out of a global ice age.

The Yarrabubba crater is so old that the crater rim is completely eroded, but scientists were able to identify it by the geological composition and the Barlangi rock formations near the center. The 43-mile (70-kilometer) structure is difficult to study due to the remote location in western Australia and the accumulation of more modern geological deposits thereon. Earlier estimates of the age of the crater ranged from 1.1 to 2.6 billion years old.

The NASA Johnson Space Center team and Curtin University in Australia were able to calculate the age by carefully examining minerals extracted from the base of the crater. The research focused on zirconium and monazite, which are often found in impact craters and are known as “shocked minerals.” That simply means that they were recrystallized by the impact and these two minerals are useful as a ‘geological clock’. The crystal structures choose uranium but not lead. The uranium decomposes at a known lead speed, allowing the team to accurately measure the age of the crystals and therefore the estimated date of the impact.

The last figure of 2,229 billion years is interesting – that is exactly at the end of an age in the history of the earth known as the Huronian ice age when most of the planet’s surface was frozen. The increase in photosynthesis over the past billion years caused the carbon dioxide content to fall, causing the climate to cool down. The Huronian ice age led to massive extinction on earth, and the 7 km long asteroid that struck Australia may have given life a new chance.

Based on the date and location of the collision, scientists speculate that the Yarrabubba object hit a thick layer of ice when it landed. This would have released an enormous amount of water vapor into the atmosphere, which is an effective greenhouse gas. In the coming millions of years, the earth became warmer and more complicated life forms developed. Although it would take another 500 million years for multicellular life to appear.

After successfully dating the Yarrabubba crater, it should not be possible to analyze other ancient formations. Even older craters can exist on Earth, but few can be as crucial to the history of the planet as the Yarrabubba Crater.

