Australian couple return home and find smoldering ruin where once used to be home

Field after field of charred trees line a dirt road leading deep into the Australian bush, west of the coastal city of Eden, New South Wales.

For days, access to this area was restricted by authorities who held roadblocks that the fire chiefs warned were too dangerous to cross.

Bush fires raged in several Australian states for months, but high temperatures and strong winds pushed the danger level to “severe” in the past week.

Huge fires have approached cities, national parks and pockets of dense bush that people had cleaned for their homes.

In the small community of Pericoe, Bruce Honeyman and Julie-Ann Grima left their 10-year-old home on New Years Eve, when the sky started to shine in deep red.

On the patio table, they left a handwritten note for the firefighters: “Evacuated to Eden”.

For days, they watched the news, weather reports and firefighter updates. The flames that had consumed millions of hectares of Australian bush at the start of a horrible fire season were on their way.

Monday was the first chance they had to see what had happened to their house.

Taking a return route to escape the roadblocks, they had to go around the fallen trees blocking the runway, some still smoking flames that engulfed them less than 48 hours earlier.

The couple realized their home was gone before they saw the ruins of the building.

Firefighters led the way. They had been on the road outside, cleaning up blackened trees and looking for damaged property, putting out fires on the way.

“I get a lump in my throat sometimes seeing people … who come and face this. It reminds me of how I would feel if it were me,” Bradley Clint, Senior Assistant Captain, Rural Fire Department from Rockey Hall’s brigade, told CNN.

On a steep, caving dirt road, the mud brick structure was still standing, but the intense heat had shattered the kitchen windows and the tin roof that covered the back of the house lay in the ashes.

The couple watched the scene in silence as the flames flickered in a support beam.

“I had a reasonable idea that this was going to be the result,” said Honeyman, while struggling against tears. “The ferocity of this type of fire is incredible. We made the right decision to evacuate. For that, I am grateful,” he said, turning to kiss Grima.

The couple’s house may have been destroyed, but not all of their property has disappeared.

A hammock hanging in a nearby tree – intact.

A wooden bridge they had built together before Christmas – immaculate.

This fire destroyed everything in its path – but its path was irregular, blind and brutal.

Their boat had melted, spreading lead on the ground.

But their pile of wood was intact and the clothesline in the garden was green and high.

“We were just unlucky,” said Honeyman.

As the couple investigated the damage, their neighbor Tracey Wilson wandered down the aisle.

“Oh my god,” she said. “I rented this house before they did it.”

“It breaks my heart to see it like that. I have a feeling of guilt because my house is still there.”

About 1,500 homes were lost in Australia during what became the worst bush fire season on record.

The rain fell on Monday, but it was not enough to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters say they need weeks of showers to feed the soil left over from years of drought.

“Twelve months ago, this whole valley was green,” said Grima. “That’s how it got dry.”

The couple take the time to think about what to do next.

“This is the risk you run when you are in the bush. This is Australia,” said Grima.

“We have more things than some people have – we have to be thankful.”

